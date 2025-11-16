Why Ogun 2027 Is Becoming a One-Man Race

By Kayode Oladele

There comes a moment in every political cycle when the fog lifts, the noise clears, and the real contenders separate themselves from the crowd. Ogun State is arriving at that moment. For all the chatter, the hints, the half-hearted consultations, and the cautious body language from various aspirants, one reality is overpowering the rest: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi has become the gravitational centre of the 2027 governorship race. The ground is shifting, silently but unmistakably, and those who are listening can hear the rumble beneath their feet.

This is not noise. This is not hype. This is not the usual puffery that characterises political seasons. This is the emergence of a contender who has outworked, outbuilt, and outgrown every other name in the conversation. And if the political establishment is honest with itself, it knows that Yayi’s momentum today is both strong becoming difficult to challenge, let alone stop.

In a state as politically sophisticated as Ogun, dominance is never granted; it is earned through sweat, structure, and strategy. Yayi’s rise has all three in abundance. He did not arrive by entitlement or political “godfatherism” neither did he inherit a political structure. He built one, brick by brick, ward by ward, community by community. Before anyone began whispering “Ogun 2027,” he had already become the most influential political figure in Ogun West. His record-breaking senatorial victory was not a miracle; it was a referendum. The people spoke, loudly and clearly, and they have not stopped speaking since.

However, what truly unsettles the 2027 landscape is that Yayi did not stop in Ogun West. While many aspirants wrapped themselves in local comfort zones, Yayi did the difficult work: he crossed boundaries. He went into Ogun Central and Ogun East, not as an interloper, but as someone who came to listen and connect. And the result? Communities that once viewed him with polite curiosity now welcome him with warmth, respect, and a growing sense of inevitability. Call it strategy, call it foresight, call it audacity, but it is working. The man has become a movement.

Today, across the state, people talk about him at community development meetings, homes, markets, cultural events and youth and social gatherings. And it is not the usual empty, speculative talk about failed politicians, it is the talk reserved for serious contenders who have earned their place through visible work and unrelenting presence. Ask around. The name that commands nods, the name that generates serious conversations: it is Yayi.

Part of his expanding acceptance rests on something that Ogun’s political class pretended not to notice for years: his deep Egba maternal roots in Kemta. This revelation did not just enrich his personal story; it recalibrated the arithmetic of Ogun politics. Suddenly, the man some once tried to frame as a sectional contender became a son of the state’s cultural tripod. Egba blood. Yewa strength. Statewide appeal. This fusion unsettles those who built their strategies on old narratives. It collapses the excuses. It complicates the opposition. And it strengthens the man whose momentum is already national in its organisation and local in its execution.

While Yayi rises, the silence from other aspirants is deafening. Those who once hinted at gubernatorial ambition have vanished into political shadows. Some are waiting for a “signal” that may never come. Others are weighing their chances and finding them too slim to justify an early declaration. A few are battling internal fractures that will only worsen as momentum tilts further toward one man.

Make no mistake: this kind of silence is not a strategic one. It is a sign of surrender wearing the cloak of political caution.

Ogun politics rewards consistency and readiness, not hesitation. Yayi is demonstrating both. Where others retreat, he advances. Where others refuse to consult, he consults and consolidates. Where others whisper in backrooms, he aligns stakeholders in the open. His political machinery does not sleep, and his supporters do not sit still. They expand. They energise. They convert.

You hear it in the way people now talk about the 2027 race. The question is no longer, “Who is running?” The question is, “Who will dare to run against Yayi and stand a chance?”

And behind this public sentiment lies something deeper: performance. Yayi’s political strength did not grow out of mere rhetoric. Ogun people are very sophisticated. They have eyes. They evaluate leaders by what they see, not by what they hear. And what they see from Yayi is a pattern, a consistent, long-standing pattern of tangible interventions. Roads fixed. Schools renovated. Scholarships awarded. Business support given. Community problems solved. Traditional institutions respected. Youth programs funded. Women empowered. These are not campaign-season stunts. They are part of a lifestyle of governance.

This is why people across the state describe him as a man who embodies governance even before entering the race. Politics, to him, is not a performance, it is a responsibility.

In addition, beyond performance lies the emotional core of Ogun’s evolving political story: the long-standing aspiration of Ogun West. This is the only senatorial district yet to produce a governor since the state’s creation. Not because of inability, but because of political imbalance and structural disadvantage. Yet today, Ogun West’s strongest chance in history is emerging in the form of someone who is not only capable of leading the state, but whose acceptability has spread beyond regional sentiment.

Yayi represents more than a personal ambition. He represents a political moment that Ogun cannot ignore, a moment where historical fairness, proven competence, and broad acceptability meet at the same intersection. And that is why the political groundswell around him feels different.

It is not the usual election-cycle excitement. It is a shift. A recalibration. A growing conviction that the state may have finally found someone who combines grassroots authenticity with legislative experience, political weight with community empathy, ambition with capacity.

Of course, politics is unpredictable. Alliances may shift. New aspirants may emerge. Intrigues may unfold. But political earthquakes do not happen in silence, they announce themselves. And the tremor across Ogun today is unmistakable. It is the tremor of a rising force, a consolidating movement, a candidate whose name has become the pulse of 2027: Yayi everywhere you go.

In every political cycle, there is a figure who becomes the main protagonist, the one whose presence shapes the conversation, whose ambition attracts followers, and whose organisation intimidates rivals. In Ogun 2027, that figure is Yayi.

Unequivocally, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola stands as the last man standing. Not because others stepped aside, but because he stepped up. Not because the field is empty, but because he has filled it with structure, energy, and undeniable momentum. And whether one supports him or opposes him, one thing is beyond debate: in the unfolding political story of Ogun 2027, Yayi is the force to beat and unarguably, the last man standing.