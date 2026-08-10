Police nab suspected ATM fraudsters in Ekiti, recover 16 cards

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

ADO-EKITI — The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested three suspected members of a syndicate allegedly specialising in ATM card theft and fraud.

The suspects are Timilehin Akinola, 39; Ojo Peter, 46; and Ademola Akinware, 35.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Sunday Abutu, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists.

According to Abutu, the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence about their presence at the ATM gallery of Wema Bank, Okesa Branch, Ado-Ekiti.

He said operatives of the RRS were immediately deployed to the location, adding that the suspects attempted to flee on sighting the police.

“Upon sighting the operatives, the suspects, who were riding a TVS motorcycle, attempted to flee the area. The operatives immediately gave them a hot pursuit and successfully intercepted them at the Basiri area of Ado-Ekiti,” the statement said.

Abutu said a search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of 16 ATM cards belonging to different banks and individuals.

He added that preliminary investigation indicated that the suspects allegedly specialised in hijacking and swapping ATM cards from unsuspecting members of the public at ATM points within bank premises.

The suspects allegedly used the cards to withdraw funds fraudulently from victims’ bank accounts.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command, CP Falade Adegoroye Michael, directed that the investigation be intensified to identify other members of the alleged syndicate and establish the full extent of their activities.

The command urged members of the public to remain vigilant while using ATM facilities and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or the command.