Police recover gun, live ammunition hidden inside wardrobe

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By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command has recovered one English submachine gun and 75 live rounds of ammunition concealed inside a damaged wardrobe in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the rifle was discovered while clearing a rented apartment previously occupied by a deceased landlord.

He noted that upon the report, operatives attached to Sakura Division promptly responded, secured the location and recovered the gun.

Babaseyi said, “On 5th August, 2026, at about 1300hrs, the Sakura Division promptly responded to a report that a firearm concealed inside a damaged wardrobe had been discovered while clearing a rented apartment previously occupied by a deceased landlord.

“Police personnel immediately secured the location and recovered one English Submachine Gun (SMG) rifle and seventy-five (75) rounds of live ammunition.”

He stated that the recovered exhibits have been secured and will be subjected to ballistic examination by the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Eleweran, Abeokuta, while investigation continues to establish how the firearm and ammunition came to be concealed at the location.

Also, operatives attached to Idi Oke Division foiled a cult gathering in the Igbesa area of the state and arrested 12 suspects.

Babaseyi stated that during the operation, assorted charms, battle axes, knives, cult paraphernalia, eight motorcycles, one black Lexus vehicle and one unregistered red Toyota Camry were recovered.

“On 3rd August, 2026, at about 1700hrs, acting proactively on credible intelligence, operatives of the Idi Oke Division responded to reports of suspected cultists harassing and extorting patrons at Harodous Hotel, Lattykay, Igbesa.

“Police personnel swiftly mobilised, cordoned off the area and arrested twelve (12) suspects, while several others fled. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects, while those arrested will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.”

Also, in another development, operatives attached to Sagamu Division recovered an abandoned red Bajaj motorcycle near a mechanic workshop at Trailer Park, Kara, Sabo Sagamu.

The motorcycle has been secured, while investigation is ongoing to identify and locate the rightful owner and establish the circumstances surrounding its abandonment.

The PRO quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Bode Ojajuni, as having reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to proactive policing, intelligence-led operations, strategic patrols, rapid response and sustained inter-agency collaboration to prevent crime, disrupt criminal activities and bring perpetrators to justice.

Ojajuni urged residents to remain calm and vigilant and continue providing timely and credible information to the police through established channels.

In another operation, the police said operatives of Itele Division arrested a suspected armed robber, identified as Babatunde Olasunkanmi, following a distress call from a commercial motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist reportedly alleged that two passengers he picked up at Three Crown Bus Stop attempted to rob him at gunpoint along Orji Block Area, Itele.

Olasunkanmi was arrested after he allegedly pointed a locally fabricated cut-to-size double-barrel pistol at the victim, while his accomplice escaped with the victim’s red Bajaj motorcycle.

The police said a locally fabricated pistol, criminal charms, a Tecno Android phone and a UBA ATM card were recovered from the suspect.

Efforts were said to be ongoing to arrest the fleeing accomplice.

In a related development, the Atan-Ota Division also arrested 23 foreign nationals in connection with an alleged Ponzi scheme, visa scam and other immigration-related offences.

The suspects were arrested on August 4 following intelligence received by the police about alleged fraudulent activities at a gated residential building within an estate off Iyana Iyesi, Onipanu-Ota.

One Malian international passport bearing the name Diakite Alfousseini was reportedly recovered during the operation.

The police said 21 of the suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service on August 5 for further investigation and appropriate action.

Two others were retained by the police for possible prosecution over alleged obtaining by false pretence and related offences.