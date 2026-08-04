4 ex-BBNaija housemates feature in Funke Akindele’s new movie [Full list]

By Deborah Oyekale

Award-winning Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele is set to return to cinemas with her latest movie, The Four, which will be released nationwide on December 11, 2026.

The filmmaker announced the release date for the highly anticipated production as she prepares to return to the big screen following the huge success of her 2023 blockbuster, A Tribe Called Judah.

Akindele has built a strong reputation for releasing major productions during the festive period, with her December films attracting significant audiences across Nigeria.

A Tribe Called Judah became a major box-office success, earning more than ₦1.4 billion and setting a record as Nollywood’s highest-grossing film at the time.

Full cast of The Four

The Four brings together a large ensemble of established Nollywood actors, musicians and entertainment personalities.

The movie stars:

Funke Akindele

Bisola Aiyeola

Chioma Akpotha

Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD)

Timini Egbuson

Lateef Adedimeji

Ali Nuhu

Uzor Arukwe

Ronke Oshodi Oke

Antar Laniyan

Wunmi Toriola

Waje

Shoday

Samuel Banks

Kolapo Omotosho

Ayomide Iwasokun

Vee Victoria “Vee” Adeyele



The inclusion of some of Nigeria’s biggest names across film and music has further raised anticipation for the project.

While details of the storyline have yet to be fully disclosed, the production is expected to draw from Akindele’s established style of combining comedy, family-centred storytelling and social themes.

The Four is scheduled to open in cinemas across Nigeria on December 11, 2026, with further details about the production expected ahead of its release.

Vanguard News