Terrorism: Seek external assistance to end menace – Foundation tells FG, security agencies

…Calls for urgent action on national security challenges

…Human rights are being violated with impunity — Archbishop James Malgit

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Alarmed by the worsening insecurity marked by terrorism, banditry, and an upsurge in kidnappings nationwide, the Africa Freedom Foundation (AFF) and the Yari Roundtable for Peace have urged the Federal Government and security agencies to urgently tackle the crisis or seek external assistance to end the menace.

The call was made yesterday in Abuja at a one-day summit themed “Conversation on the Search for Peace in Nigeria,” convened by former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani.

The summit brought together Christian and Muslim clerics, policymakers, and experts from various sectors to deliberate on lasting solutions to Nigeria’s overwhelming security challenges.

Stakeholders at the event expressed deep concern over the escalating violence and stressed the need for a national dialogue, improved governance, and a more coordinated security strategy to halt the slide into further chaos.

In his opening remarks, Senator Shehu Sani emphasized the importance of holding government agencies accountable for the annual allocations to security.

“The appropriate use of security funds must be questioned,” he said. “The urgency of national dialogue has never been more critical, as peaceful coexistence in Nigeria is at risk.”

He warned that if the government is unable to manage the deteriorating security situation, it should not hesitate to seek international support.

“Muslims are killed in Katsina, Christians are killed in Benue. Muslims are killed in Zamfara, Christians are killed in Plateau. Every day people are being buried,” Sani lamented. “Government must reach out. Being in power does not mean you have a monopoly of knowledge.”

Archbishop James Malgit of the Plateau Diocese, in his remarks, condemned the wave of human rights abuses and killings of innocent citizens.

“The government must take immediate action to stop the growing violence and protect the lives of Nigerians,” he said. “Human rights are being violated with impunity, and the government must act now to restore justice and peace.”

The Chief Imam of Kaduna Polytechnic, Mal. Abubakar Sadik Yusuf, also expressed concern over rising kidnappings and killings.

“The government must take stronger measures to tackle this growing wave of insecurity. The safety of our citizens should be a top priority,” he said.

Leaders from both Christian and Muslim communities jointly highlighted the need for transparency and accountability in the use of security funds.

“It is imperative that the government ensures transparency in the allocation of security resources,” they said in a joint statement. “Only through clear accountability and effective action can Nigeria achieve lasting peace and stability.”

Participants at the summit were unanimous in calling for stronger governance and more decisive government action. Discussions underscored the urgency of confronting Nigeria’s security challenges head-on.

The summit ended with a collective commitment to continue advocating for peace, justice, and accountability as Nigeria seeks a path toward stability.