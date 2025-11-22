Taraba shuts all school hostels amid rising insecurity

Kefas

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has directed all public and private secondary schools in the state to immediately shut their boarding facilities as part of urgent measures to curb rising insecurity.

The order was conveyed in a statement issued on Friday by the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin.

According to the statement, worsening security threats across the country have made boarding students increasingly vulnerable to abductions, citing the recent kidnappings of students in Kebbi and Niger states.

Godwin noted that the governor has instructed that all secondary schools operate strictly as day schools until further notice, adding that principals and school owners must ensure swift compliance.

“In light of the current circumstances, Governor Kefas has issued a directive requiring all secondary schools, both public and private, to function exclusively as day schools for the time being. Principals and school owners have been advised to promptly arrange for the deboarding of all students,” the statement added.

She explained that the decision is a preventive step aimed at protecting students and averting security breaches amid the escalating unrest in the region.

Godwin also assured parents that the state government remains committed to restoring safety and is working closely with security agencies to address the situation.

She said school authorities have been urged to fully comply with the directive and to increase surveillance within their premises.

On Friday, several students of St. Mary’s School in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, were kidnapped during a midnight attack by terrorists.

The incident followed an attack in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 female students were kidnapped earlier in the week.