Reijnders adamant Man City will keep calm after Leverkusen loss

Tijjani Reijnders has insisted there will be no loss of nerve at Manchester City following their surprise defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

City manager Pep Guardiola felt confident enough to make 10 changes to his team only for the side to lose 2-0 at home to Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Defeat ended City’s unbeaten start to the league phase of European club football’s elite competition ahead of a tie with Spanish giants Real Madrid and came just days after their loss to Newcastle in the Premier League last weekend.

“Of course it’s a bummer (but) we should not lose our confidence because we did great before and we have to get back on that winning streak, and that’s by being ready for the next game on Saturday (at home to Leeds),” said Dutch midfielder Reijnders.

“Mentally we have to be ready. We know what we can do and what we showed before. It’s on us to do that again — don’t lose the confidence because we have a lot of quality in the team.

“We should not panic now. Of course losing two times in a row is not a good thing but we know there are still plenty of chances this season and we have to go game to game.”

Reijnders’s fellow midfielder Nico Gonzalez was the only player to retain his starting spot from the defeat at St James’ Park, with Guardiola opting to rest several star names including Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

But goals from Alejandro Grimaldo and Patrik Schick put Leverkusen on top and not even the introduction of Norway striker Haaland, who has scored 32 goals for club and country this season, with 25 minutes remaining could turn the tide for City.

Reijnders, however, was adamant this defeat would have no bearing on City’s match against record 15-time European champions Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on December 10.

“I don’t think it will put extra pressure,” he said. “We know what we can expect there from Madrid, but it’s in a couple of weeks so first let’s be ready for Saturday.”