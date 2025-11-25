Osun 2026: Osogbo groups demand APC guber ticket

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A coalition of youth and women’s groups in Osogbo has called on the All Progressives Congress, APC, to give consideration to aspirants from the State capital as the party continues its screening for the 2026 governorship primary election in Osun State.

Speaking at a press conference held at Osogbo City Hall, Olonkoro, on Tuesday, Abdulrahman Okunde, Esq, who spoke on behalf of the eight groups, said Osogbo’s electoral relevance gives the ruling party a strategic advantage should it decide to field a candidate from the town.

He urged that APC to consider between a Senior Adocate Nigeria, Kunle Adegoke (K-RAD), or a US-based Professor of Mathematics, Rafiu Durodoye whom are both from the town, following the withdrawal of the APC national secretary, Bashiru Ajibola from the race.

He said, “our coalition has spent months engaging traditional leaders, community elders, youth organisations, business leaders, and civic groups. Across these conversations, one message reappears. That is, if the APC fields an Osogbo-born candidate, the town is prepared to galvanise its full political machinery. Grassroots structures, neighbourhood teams, youth mobilisation networks, community outreach platforms, and voluntary support groups are already in motion. The resolve is genuine and collective.

“With Senator Ajibola Basiru (the National Secretary of the party) having withdrawn from the race, two aspirants from Osogbo remain.They are: Mr. Kunle Rasheed Adegoke (K-RAD), SAN and Professor Rafiu Durodoye.

“Both men enjoy significant goodwill across Osogbo’s traditional institutions, youth communities, business circles, and civic bodies. Their ambitions reflect the town’s confidence in its capacity to lead. Durodoye is a United States-based Professor of Mathematics.

“Adegoke, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, is a long-standing member of the APC and doubles as the party’s leading attorney. He first aspired to the state’s number one position under the same APC in 2018.

“We urge the party’s leadership to-give thoughtful priority to aspirants of Osogbo origin as screening progresses. Engage both aspirants directly and evaluate their alignment with the goals and aspirations of Osogbo stakeholders.

“Consider the mobilisation commitment that Osogbo is prepared to bring into the election. This support is not peripheral. It is central to the task of winning. Selecting an Osogbo-born candidate strengthens the party’s electoral prospects and affirms Osogbo’s longstanding contribution to the APC’s success.”