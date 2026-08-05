‎NiMet predicts 3-day cloudiness, thunderstorms nationwide

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency ( NiMet) has predicted cloudiness and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

‎NiMet’s weather outlook released in Abuja envisaged patches of clouds over the region with prospects of thunderstorms accompanied by ‎moderate rains over parts of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa States during the morning hours.

According to NiMet, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over parts of Kaduna and the entire North-eastern region later in the day.

‎”Patches of clouds are expected over the northern central region with chances of thunderstorms with light rains over parts ‎of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau and Nasarawa states during the morning hours.

‎”By the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over parts of Benue, Kogi, the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa and Plateau states.

‎”Cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region; however, there are chances of light rains over parts of the South-South region during the morning hours,” it said.

‎NiMet forecast moderate rains over parts of Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, the South-East and the South-South regions later in the day.

According to NiMet, patches of clouds are expected over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over parts of Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe States during the morning hours on Thursday.

‎”Later in the afternoon or evening hours, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains are expected over most parts of the region.

‎”Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the north-central region with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over the entire region throughout the forecast period.

‎”Moderate rains are expected over parts of Ondo and the entire South – South region. Later in the day, moderate rains are expected over the South-East and the South-South regions,” it said.

The agency envisaged patches of clouds over the northern region with prospects of thunderstorms accompanied by rain ‎over parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba States during the morning hours on Friday.

‎NiMet anticipated thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rains over the entire northern region later in the day.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the north-central region with chances of thunderstorms accompanied by light rains over parts of Nasarawa and Benue states during the morning time.

The afternoon or evening period holds prospects for thunderstorms with moderate rains over the region. Cloudy skies are anticipated over the southern region, with prospects of light rains over the entire South-South States during the morning hours.

‎NiMet predicted moderate rains over parts of Ondo, Oyo, Enugu, Imo, the South-East and the South-South regions later in the day.

According to it, strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur; the public should take adequate precaution and ensure that loose objects are fastened to avoid collision.

‎NiMet urged the public to avoid driving under heavy rain, disconnect electrical appliances from electrical sockets and stay away from tall trees to avoid impact from falling branches and broken trees.

According to it, airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

‎”Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.