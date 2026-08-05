Troops rescue 16 kidnapped victims, nab terror collaborators

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The Nigerian Army says troops rescued 16 kidnapped victims, recovered 281 rustled livestock and apprehended suspected terrorist collaborators and logistics suppliers in coordinated operations across Borno, Sokoto State, Zamfara and Plateau.

An operational report made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday revealed that the operations were carried out in the last 24 hours.

The army said the operations also led to the interception of suspected Boko Haram family members, recovery of suspected hard drugs, mobile phones and other items linked to terrorist activities.

In the North-East, it revealed troops of 222 Battalion intercepted 20 suspected family members of Boko Haram insurgents comprising nine women, two men and nine children along the Gezuwa axis in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

According to the army, the suspects said they escaped from the Gezuwa terrorist camp following an attack by rival ISWAP fighters and were handed over to military authorities for further profiling.

“Troops also arrested two suspected terrorist collaborators in Geidam, Yobe State, who allegedly supplied hard drugs to terrorists.

“Items recovered included substances suspected to be cannabis, 11 mobile phones and ₦14,530.

In Monguno, troops apprehended two suspected logistics suppliers to ISWAP terrorists.

“The suspects allegedly confessed to conveying food items to terrorists in Kukawa and were found with mobile phones, an assault knife, an ISWAP gate pass and ₦6,600.

“Troops also rescued a woman kidnapped by terrorists since November 2025 in Askira/Uba Local Government Area of Borno and reunited her with her family after medical attention,” the army said.

The army also revealed that troops of Operation FANSAN YAMMA rescued 14 kidnapped victims, recovered 281 rustled livestock and two motorcycles after engaging terrorists in Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

It added that separate operations in Sabon Birni, Sokoto, and Zurmi, Zamfara, also forced terrorists to abandon two kidnapped victims, one of whom sustained gunshot wounds and was evacuated to hospital.

The military said that troops also apprehended a suspect linked to attacks in Southern Kaduna during operations in Plateau.

“In Mangu, troops rescued injured farmers attacked by suspected herders, confiscated 27 cattle from fleeing attackers and arrested 19 suspects during follow-up raids in Riyom after two soldiers were killed in an ambush,” the army added.