Unical returns 214 law students to former departments

UNICAL

By Emma Una

The University of Calabar (Unical) management has dashed the hopes of 214 LLB II students who were not originally admitted to the Faculty of Law by directing them to return to their initial departments immediately.

This decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday, August 5, 2026, which was attended by the University’s Management, Law Faculty Management, the LLB II class and the President and Vice President of the Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, UNICAL Chapter, LAWSAN-UCC.

A press statement signed by the Executive Council of Law Students’ Association of Nigeria, Unical Chapter, said in the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Offiong Offiong, revealed that out of 435 students currently in LLB II class, only 221 students were officially admitted by the school while others came into the class from other courses in the school.

“Those students who entered the faculty through other departments will not be eligible to proceed to the Nigerian Law School if they continued in the Faculty of Law under their current admission status,” LAWSAN-UCC declared in the release.

The association said that, as part of immediate actions, the university said the portals of the 214 students have been temporarily locked to enable them transfer to their respective original departments.

“The management announced two relief measures to cushion the effect of the decision on the affected students: Full refund of school fees paid for the 2025/2026 academic session and Free tuition for the 2026/2027 academic session in their original departments, to be borne by the University,” it said.

The statement said the publication was to keep members of the faculty informed of the decisions reached.

The association acknowledged the “emotional impact of this development” and urged students to remain calm, supportive, and respectful as the process unfolds. It added that further official updates will be communicated to the affected students.