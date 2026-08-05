‘Nobody can beat me in a free, fair election’ — Davido

By Enitan Abdultawab

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has declared that he would be unbeatable in a free and fair election if he ever decided to seek political office in Nigeria.

The singer, however, maintained that he has no immediate plans to venture into politics, citing what he described as the lack of transparency in the country’s electoral process.

Davido made the remarks during a recent livestream with content creator Carter Efe after he was asked whether he would consider governing a state.

Responding, the award-winning artiste said he would rather remain focused on music than participate in an electoral process he believes lacks credibility.

“Nigeria wey dem dey write result? I no get time for all those ones. Because I no be all those ones wey you go cheat me, I go go sleep for house. I will do something to you if you cheat me.”

He added that he would only consider contesting for public office when elections become transparent.

“Let me just focus on my music until there is transparency, then I can go ahead and contest for elective positions.”

Expressing confidence in his popularity, Davido insisted that no opponent could defeat him in a credible election.

“Nobody can beat me in any election, never! In a free and fair election, I can win presidential election in Nigeria.”

The singer, however, argued that Nigeria’s electoral system remains a major obstacle to his political ambition.

“But because of the system, there is no transparency, they write results.”

Davido also said he would be watching the forthcoming Osun State governorship election closely.

“I waiting to see what they will do in the upcoming Osun gubernatorial election. We are wailing.”

Although politics runs deep in the Adeleke family, Davido said his attention remains on his music career

unless Nigeria’s electoral process becomes more transparent.

Vanguard News