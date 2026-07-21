Osun 2026: APC accuses Adeleke administration of neglecting health sector

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, has accused the Osun State Government of neglecting the health sector, alleging that many healthcare facilities lack personnel and essential medical supplies.

Basiru made the remarks during a campaign rally in Ila-Orangun in support of the APC governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

According to him, the previous APC administration expanded healthcare services to all 332 wards in the state, but many of the facilities are no longer functioning effectively.

“During the APC administration, healthcare facilities were extended across the 332 wards of the state to bring medical services closer to the people. Today, many of those facilities lack doctors, nurses and essential medicines. We believe Osun deserves a government that will restore confidence in the healthcare sector,” he said.

Basiru also argued that increased federal allocations to states should have translated into greater development in Osun. He said an APC administration under Oyebamiji would prioritise healthcare, civil service welfare, agriculture, education and security.

He said the party’s candidate possesses the experience needed to manage the state’s resources effectively and improve public services.

Oyebamiji, in his address, pledged to complete ongoing road projects and construct additional rural roads to support agriculture and stimulate economic activities across the state.

He said improving road infrastructure would remain a key priority because of its importance to farmers, businesses and rural communities.

“When I become governor, we will complete this road and ensure that other roads linking our towns and villages are also constructed. Good roads are essential for transporting agricultural produce, attracting investment and improving the lives of our people,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Orangun of Ila-Orangun, Oba Abdulwahab Olukayode Adedotun Bibire I, offered prayers for Oyebamiji’s governorship ambition during a visit by the APC candidate.

According to the APC, the monarch prayed for Oyebamiji’s success in the election and wished him well in his political aspiration.