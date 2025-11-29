New dump sites no problem to host communities – Lagos commissioner

Lagos Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab,

The Lagos State Government (LASG) has assured residents that the creation of new dump sites will not be an issue in the host communities.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said this during an inspection of the Olusosun and Soluos 2 and 3 landfill sites on Saturday.

Wahab said the state was moving from a linear waste management system to a proper waste management system.

“We are moving from a linear waste management system to a proper waste management system that is environmentally friendly and sustainable, in a way that waste is now seen as a resource.

“The quantum and the quantity of waste that will end up in the landfills will be to the barest minimum.

“We are going to recycle some and turn some into compost fertilisers. Then, whatever is left, Lafayette will take its own combustible waste. The harvesters will take theirs to turn into energy.

“Whatever is left will be so minimal, which then we can take to the landfill,” he said.