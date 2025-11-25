New and serving customs personnel must take drug test – C-G

Customs officers

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says incoming recruits to the organisation must undergo a drug test as part of the recruitment process.

The NCS Comptroller-General (C-G), Adewale Adeniyi, gave the directive in a statement by the spokesperson of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said arrangements had been concluded to subject all incoming personnel to a mandatory drug test, including serving officers.

He said the measure was introduced to prevent compromises in the service’s operations.

“We designed these measures to ensure that no recruit enters the service with substance-abuse tendencies that could compromise judgment, security responsibilities, or operational integrity.

“The new directive is aimed primarily at the fresh intake of recruits, but serving officers will also be captured as the service moves towards establishing a fully drug-free institution,” he said.

He said the mandatory drug test, to be conducted for all personnel across every zone, command and headquarters, underscores the service’s commitment to discharging its duties diligently.

The C-G said the NCS would no longer tolerate a situation where personnel make sensitive decisions while under the influence of drugs.

He said the decision was conceived due to reports of incidents where erratic behaviour or poor decision-making in some commands was later linked to substance misuse.

“There will be no compromise. We are going to ensure that every new officer is tested so that we do not begin to spend Service resources rehabilitating personnel,” he said.

According to him, the era of overlooking early signs of substance abuse in the ranks is over.

He stressed that officers assigned to revenue collection, enforcement and border security must possess sound judgment at all times.

Adeniyi also reminded officers to prioritise their personal health and undergo regular medical checks, underscoring the importance of physical and mental fitness for effective service delivery.