Jarvis to Peller: Retract money-laundering allegation or face legal action

The management of content creator Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis (Jadrolita), has issued a demand for an immediate public apology from her boyfriend and fellow influencer, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, widely called Peller, following money-laundering allegations made on social media.

In a statement released on Sunday by Aiso Entertainment, Jarvis’s management condemned Peller’s assertions during a recent live session, describing them as “patently false,” “malicious,” and “devoid of any evidence.”

The letter, dated November 2, 2025, accused the 20-year-old influencer of launching a “deliberate assault” on Jarvis’s reputation, which they say was carefully built through years of creative work and ethical conduct.

“Jadrolita has never engaged in, nor been implicated in, any form of illicit financial conduct, her affairs have always been conducted with the highest standards of transparency and legality,”

the statement partly reads.

The dispute began after Peller — known for his lavish lifestyle — allegedly told viewers during a live stream that Jadrolita, famous for her AI-inspired “Jarvis” persona, was involved in money laundering.

The claim rapidly spread online, sparking intense conversations among Nigerian social media users and prompting concerns among her brand partners.

Aiso Entertainment has now given Peller and his team 48 hours to issue a full retraction and public apology.

The company said the apology must include an acknowledgment that the statements were false, an expression of remorse, and a commitment to refrain from further defamatory remarks.

Failure to comply, it warned, would lead to legal action. The management reaffirmed the influencer’s commitment to her craft, saying, “Jadrolita remains resolute in her pursuit of positive impact and creative expression, undeterred by the shadows cast by envy or misinformation,” while thanking fans and supporters for standing by her.

