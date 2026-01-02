‘I want to focus on my life this 2026, no girls’ – Peller confirms breakup with Jarvis

Popular Nigerian TikToker Peller has confirmed his breakup with fellow content creator Jarvis, bringing an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Peller was involved in an incident that drew public attention and led to his hospitalisation, after which he was arrested by authorities “in accordance with extant traffic laws.”

Speaking during a TikTok livestream on Thursday, Peller disclosed that he and Jarvis had mutually agreed to part ways, adding that they remain on good terms.

“Jarvis and I have broken up and we are friends now, she said I should just varnish for now. I’ve apologized to her family members. This 2026 I want to focus and enjoy my life, I don’t want any girl around me again,” he said.

The TikToker noted that his decision was driven by a desire to prioritise personal growth and peace of mind in the new year.

Vanguard News