Jarvis confirms she’s engaged to Peller, ‘ll get married at right time

Popular Nigerian content creator and TikToker, Jarvis, has confirmed that she is engaged to fellow TikTok star, Peller, expressing hope that they will eventually tie the knot.

Recall that 19-year-old Peller proposed to the 23-year-old in December 2024.

At the time, Jarvis stated during a livestream that the ring was merely a promise ring and denied being in a relationship with him.

However, in a recent interview with Channels, Jarvis clarified her earlier comments and admitted that they are, in fact, engaged.

“I believe that we will get married at the right time. There’s a lot in marriage, so you have to be careful. It’s true that we are engaged. He [Peller] actually engaged me; shockingly to me. But the ring doesn’t fit my finger, so I kept it safe at home,” she said.

She further explained that as time went on, she began to understand Peller better, learning not to judge people based on their social media presence.

Jarvis added that she initially doubted their compatibility until she met him in person and realised he was much more grounded than his online persona suggested.

“I didn’t think we would match at all,” she said, “but he’s actually a cool person offline.”

