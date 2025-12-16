‘It’s over for now’ – TikToker Jarvis announces breakup with Peller

TikTok star Jarvis, born Elizabeth Amadou, has confirmed that she has ended her relationship with fellow influencer Peller (Hamzat Habeeb).

Jarvis made the revelation during a live video broadcast on Tuesday, as reactions continued to trail Peller’s hospitalisation following a crash on the Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos that occurred during a livestream.

Responding to online comments about the accident and their relationship, Jarvis said the ridicule circulating on social media was only aggravating an already painful situation.

“It’s always people will mock me. Because I can see concern about this online. People will mock him. Stop mocking him. Stop shading him,” she said.

Jarvis stressed that the incident should not be used to judge Peller’s personality, noting that she had never presented him as a bad person.

According to Jarvis, Peller’s challenge lies in emotional regulation rather than ill intent.

“Yes, he cannot control his emotions. He cannot control. That’s the problem.

“I can control mine, but he can’t control his. We need to join hands together to help him,” she said.

Confirming the breakup, Jarvis explained that the decision was necessary and should not be interpreted as desertion or hostility.

“Peller is a sweet guy, I do not even want it to end but it has happened. The relationship is not the thing now. It’s not saying ‘Let’s go back to who we were.’

“The solution is ‘Let’s put our heads together to work on him to be better. Not space of we not talking, it is space of this relationship thing, it is over for now,” she said.

Jarvis also appealed to fans and social media users to stop spreading what she described as damaging narratives and ridicule.

“Stop your shading. How is it helping? It’s not helping. Don’t use it against him. Encourage him. Encourage us. Help us. Stop using our pain to mock us,” she said.

Visibly emotional, she said the online backlash had intensified the distress surrounding the situation.

Jarvis urged the public to focus on gratitude that no life was lost, adding that her foremost concern was the well-being of both herself and Peller.

“All you people should be saying is thank God for life. Thank God for Peller. Thank God nothing happened to him.

“I love him, but for now we need to be okay. I’m not okay anymore. I want to be okay. He needs to be okay, he needs to be fine,” she said.

Jarvis concluded by noting that breakups are not always rooted in animosity, but can sometimes be necessary for clarity, healing and peace.

Peller had raised alarm on Sunday after crashing his car during a live Instagram broadcast titled “RIP Peller” on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

During the livestream, he was seen driving alone in his newly purchased Mercedes-Benz while emotionally distressed and crying during a phone call believed to be with Jarvis, amid speculation about their relationship.

At different moments, he appeared agitated and made disturbing remarks, including, “I will use this car and have an accident right now,” and later, “I’m scared. I’m scared.”

In another part of the video, he said, “If you break up with me, people will be mocking me… Thank you, I’m going to kill myself.”

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a stone barrier.

Subsequent clips shared online showed bystanders assisting Peller before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.