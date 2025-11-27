I’m not leaving APC — Gov Alia

Gov Hyacinth Alia of Benue State

…Says meeting with Dr. Ayu misconstrued

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has dismissed as fabricated, malicious, and laughable reports alleging that he is planning to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) following a purported secret meeting with former PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, in Makurdi.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, described the claim as “a wicked, mischievous and vicious smear campaign” aimed at distracting the Governor and misleading the Presidency.

“This narrative is laughable. It is nothing but a wicked, mischievous and vicious smear campaign orchestrated to distract the Governor from his focused governance and to deceive the Presidency for selfish political gains,” the statement read.

Kula explained that since assuming office, Governor Alia has paid visits to numerous leaders and elder statesmen across political and religious divides — visits he said align with the Governor’s inclusive style of leadership.

“A Governor with a liberal vision for development like Alia should embrace all. He reserves the right to visit any elder statesman, especially leaders of Senator Ayu’s calibre. Such visits are normal, respectable, and consistent with his inclusive approach,” he added.

The CPS stressed that far from contemplating defection, Governor Alia has been strengthening the APC by attracting notable figures into the ruling party. He listed Prof. David Iornem, Elder David Amo, and Amb. Terhemen Tarzoor among those recently mobilised into the APC through the Governor’s efforts.

He noted that APC structures across the state have been further consolidated, with opposition blocs collapsing into the party in several local government areas.

“Defection ceremonies are taking place across virtually all LGAs, with influential figures abandoning their former platforms to join the ruling party in unprecedented numbers. This is the true political reality in Benue, not the fiction being peddled by mischief makers,” he stated.

Kula added that Governor Alia remains committed to building a united and dominant APC in Benue ahead of the 2027 political cycle.

“The Governor is prepared to engage even the fiercest political opponents and bring them into the party as part of a broader consolidation strategy for 2027 — for both his administration and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

He urged members of the public to disregard the rumour, describing it as a deliberate attempt to sow confusion and undermine the increasing strength of the APC under Governor Alia’s leadership.

“The public is advised to ignore the concocted story. It is a deliberate distraction,” he added.