Troops arrest suspected kidnapper with gun in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – TROOPS of 4 Brigade Nigerian Army, Operation WABAIZIGAN on said they have arrested a suspected kidnapper and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition during a targeted operation along the Benin–Sapele Road in Ikpoba-Okha LGA of Edo State.

The suspect, identified as Olamide Oyeniyi, was arrested at Obaretin Community by troops conducting operations to disrupt criminal activities and safeguard major transportation routes within the area.

Items recovered from the suspect include one AK-47 rifle, one magazine and eight rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition. Other items recovered are one Tecno mobile phone, two bags, one torchlight, one music box and assorted charms.

The suspect and recovered items are currently in troops’ custody for further investigation, while efforts are ongoing to establish his links to other criminal elements and determine his possible involvement in kidnapping and related activities along the route.

The Nigerian Army remains focused on denying criminal elements freedom of action and ensuring the safety of communities and critical transportation corridors, while sustaining coordinated operations with other security agencies to strengthen security across Edo State.