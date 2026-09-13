Canada lists 3 work permit requirements for foreign workers

Canada has reminded foreign workers in the country of key requirements they must follow to ensure they continue working legally.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said having a valid work permit is the first step to working legally in Canada.

The department shared the reminder in a post on its official social media account, urging foreign workers to understand the conditions attached to their permits and take action when their circumstances change.

According to IRCC, foreign workers should take the following three steps:

1. Understand the conditions on your work permit

Foreign workers are expected to understand and comply with the conditions listed on their work permits.

These conditions may determine what type of work they can do and other requirements attached to their authorisation to work in Canada.

2. Apply to extend your work permit before it expires

IRCC advised foreign workers who need to continue working in Canada to apply for an extension at least 30 days before their current work permit expires.

Workers should check the expiry date on their permit and make the necessary application early to avoid complications.

3. Apply to change your work permit conditions when necessary

Foreign workers whose circumstances require different work conditions should apply to have their permit conditions changed.

IRCC stressed that workers should ensure their work permits accurately reflect the conditions under which they are authorised to work.

The department’s reminder highlights the importance of maintaining valid work authorisation and complying with the conditions attached to a Canadian work permit.

Foreign workers are encouraged to review their permits regularly and take the necessary steps before their documents expire or their circumstances change.