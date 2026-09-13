Former Gombe commissioner dumps APC, backs Pantami

Joins PDP, endorses ex-minister for governor

By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

GOMBE — A former Commissioner of the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, Hon. Muhammad Ismail City, popularly known as Katukan Akko, has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship aspiration of Professor Isa Ali Pantami.

City, a former Executive Chairman of Akko Local Government Area and businessman, formally endorsed Pantami during a meeting at the former minister’s office on Saturday.

The former electoral commissioner said his decision followed his assessment of the political situation in Gombe State and his conviction that the state required a leader with integrity, administrative competence and a clear vision for development.

City said his experience in grassroots administration and electoral management had given him a deeper understanding of the qualities required to provide effective leadership and move the state towards greater economic prosperity, security and institutional development.

He said Gombe was at a critical crossroads and required a leader with integrity, international exposure and a record of transformative leadership.

A statement issued by Professor Suleiman Mohammed Gombe on behalf of the Pantamiyya Movement and made available to journalists in Gombe on Saturday quoted City as saying that Pantami possessed the qualities required to lead the state into a new era of development.

According to him, Pantami’s tenure as Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, and later as Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, demonstrated his capacity for innovation, institutional reform and strategic leadership.

He said Pantami had also distinguished himself as a scholar and leader committed to human capital development, youth empowerment and infrastructural advancement.

City expressed confidence that Pantami’s vision for Gombe would promote agricultural modernisation, improve the education sector and create sustainable economic opportunities for residents in urban and rural communities.

He said: “Having closely monitored the political landscape and the yearnings of our people, I am entirely convinced that Professor Isa Ali Pantami possesses the unique administrative competence and global network needed to elevate Gombe State to unprecedented heights.”

The former council chairman declared his support for Pantami’s governorship aspiration and called on his political associates, stakeholders in Akko Local Government Area and other citizens of the state to support the former minister.

“Therefore, I unequivocally endorse the gubernatorial candidacy of Professor Isa Ali Pantami. I call upon all my political associates, the stakeholders of Akko Local Government and the patriotic citizens of Gombe State to join hands and support this noble cause,” he said.

City expressed optimism that Gombe would record greater progress in security, economic development and social cohesion under Pantami’s leadership.

“Together, under his capable leadership, we can build a more secure, prosperous and united Gombe State,” he added.

The development is expected to heighten political activity in Gombe as political actors and stakeholders continue consultations and realignments ahead of the 2027 governorship election.