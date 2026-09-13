One killed, many trapped, as four-storey building collapses in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo, ENUGU

One person has been confirmed dead after a four-storey building under construction collapsed on Sunday at Independence Layout, Enugu.

The building, located along Ogbaru Street/Alvan Ikokwu Street, reportedly trapped several persons, with three others said to have been rescued from the rubble.

An official involved in the excavation and rescue operation told Vanguard that excavators were still working at the site to determine whether anyone remained trapped beneath the debris.

The official said the exact number of people affected was yet to be established, noting that the initial figures were based on information from a third-party source.

According to him, the collapse was linked to suspected structural defects, adding that the site had previously been sealed by the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, ECTDA, following an inspection.

He said the inspection had identified serious defects in the building’s structural design, particularly the distribution and connection of columns to the foundation.

“We found out that the column distributions were faulty,” the official said, explaining that some columns had been introduced on beams without proper rooting or anchorage to the foundation.

He also cited poor material mixing and other construction deficiencies as visible concerns at the site.

The official expressed concern that construction activities had continued despite the earlier sealing of the building.

He said authorities initially could not establish that substantial construction work had resumed because the activities observed at the site appeared to involve mainly the installation of air-conditioning ducts and pipes inside the building.

He said further excavation and investigation were ongoing to establish the full extent of the incident and ensure that no other persons remained trapped beneath the collapsed structure.

Efforts to obtain the reaction of the Chairman of ECTDA, Hon. Uche Anya, were unsuccessful as he did not respond to calls.

The incident has renewed concerns over compliance with building standards and enforcement of construction regulations in Enugu State.