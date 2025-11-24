Girls Abductions: Idris asks Tinubu to rejig Nigeria’s security architecture 

President Bola Tinubu

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has called on President Bola Tinubu to review the country’s security architecture, stressing that with recent security developments, there are enemies attempting to scuttle the democracy the nation currently enjoys.

The Governor made the call on Monday when he received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi.

The Speaker, who was in Kebbi State alongside other members of his entourage, visited to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls.

Delivering his commiseration message, Speaker Abbas said the House strongly condemned the incident in its entirety and appealed to Governor Idris to immortalize the late Vice Principal by naming the school after him.

While praying for the safe return of the abducted girls, the Speaker announced a donation of ₦20 million to the family of the late Vice Principal and ₦10 million to the family of the watchman who was also killed.

Responding, Governor Nasir Idris expressed appreciation for the visit and reiterated that he is still expecting answers from the military regarding the security lapses that allowed the abduction of the schoolgirls.

The Governor noted that he is aware his earlier revelations did not go down well with some individuals, but emphasized that as a representative of the people, he has a responsibility to explain the lapses that occurred, especially as the government has not relented in supporting security agencies operating in the state.

The Governor later accepted the Speaker’s request and promised to rename the Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, after the late Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku.