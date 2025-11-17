Alleged Assassination Attempt on Yerima: Military deploys personnel, 8 patrol vehicles to Gado Nasko Road – Sources

By Kingsley Omonobi

Fresh indications have emerged that the military has deployed personnel and eight patrol vehicles to the Gado Nasko Road area of Kubwa following an alleged trailing of Lieutenant A.M. Yerima by unidentified persons on Sunday.

Sources told Vanguard that at about 7 p.m., a convoy of eight military vehicles was seen patrolling the Gado Nasko axis, a development believed to be connected to concerns for the officer’s safety.

The incident, reportedly involving two unmarked white Hilux vans whose occupants—dressed in black—trailed the officer from the NIPCO Station off the Kubwa Expressway to Gado Nasko Road, was said to have occurred around 6 p.m., prompting the immediate activation of security measures in the area.

However, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has denied receiving any report of an attempted assassination or trailing of the officer.

Reacting to the circulating reports, the Command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, said no such incident had been brought to the attention of the police.

“The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt. Ahmed Yerima,” she said.

“The Command wishes to categorically state that no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory. The public is advised to disregard this false information and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic.”

She urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activity to the nearest police division or contact the Command’s emergency lines: 08032003913 and 08068587311.

Meanwhile, military sources confirmed that the alleged trailing incident is under investigation.