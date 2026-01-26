Police confirm attack on patrol team, murder of Inspector at Oyo border

The Police Command in Oyo State has confirmed an attack on a Police patrol team and the killing of an Inspector by gunmen at Budo Masalasi Border Post in Oyo State.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the incident on Sunday in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

It was reported that about 10 to 15 gunmen attacked ASP Entonu Shaibu and his patrol team on Saturday at about 1:30 p.m., leading to the death of Insp Aliu Oluwole.

The attackers also seized his AK-47 rifle with 30 rounds of ammunition, bearing breach number 4516.

“Yes, there was an attack on Police operatives during which an Inspector, while courageously repelling the attack, paid the supreme price in the line of duty,” Olayinka said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Femi Haruna , had ordered an immediate manhunt and a comprehensive investigation into the attack.

According to him, preliminary findings indicate that some of the attackers sustained bullet injuries and operatives are currently on their trail.

Olayinka reassured members of the public that the command had put in place adequate security measures to safeguard lives and property in the state.

The PPRO urged residents to remain calm, vigilant and report any individuals with gunshot injuries.

He also called on residents to report anyone seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds under suspicious circumstances to the nearest police station or security agency.

Olayinka said the command remained resolute in apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous act and bringing them to justice.

Vanguard News