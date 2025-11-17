BBP condemns alleged assassination attempt on Yerima, demands full investigation

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Beyond Barracks Project (BBP), an advocacy organisation dedicated to the welfare of military families, has condemned what it describes as an “alleged assassination attempt” on Lieutenant Yerima, the young Army officer who recently had a public confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

In a statement issued Monday in Kaduna, the Executive Director of the group, Mohammed Thompson, said the BBP was deeply alarmed by reports suggesting that the officer was targeted shortly after the widely reported altercation.

Thompson warned that any attempt to harm or silence a serving member of the Armed Forces constitutes “a direct affront to Nigeria’s sovereignty,” adding that such actions risk heightening national tension and damaging troop morale.

“We strongly condemn any form of intimidation, violence or targeted attack against serving military personnel, especially when such actions threaten the security and morale of those who sacrifice daily for the peace and unity of our nation,” the statement read.

The organisation urged security agencies to launch a full and transparent investigation to identify those behind the alleged plot and prosecute them, regardless of their social or political standing.

“No one is above the law, and any further attempts could provoke avoidable national unrest and undermine the integrity of the Armed Forces,” Thompson cautioned.

BBP noted growing anxiety within the military community over the incident and called for swift action to prevent further escalation.

The group reaffirmed its solidarity with Lt. Yerima and pledged continued advocacy for the rights and welfare of Nigerian military families.