Police debunk assassination attempt on naval officer in face-off with Wike

By Kingsley Omonobi

The FCT Police Command has reacted to the trailing of Lieutenant AM Yarima by unidentified persons in two unmarked Hilux vans in Kubwa on Sunday evening, with the officer conducting escape manoeuvres to lose them.

Military sources had disclosed that the incident which saw the occupants of the vehicles trailing Yarima from the NIPCO Station off the Kubwa Motorway through to Gado Nasco Road is being investigated.

Reacting to the report, spokesperson of the police command, SP Josephine Adeh, said, “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to publications circulating on social media alleging an attempted assassination on Lt Ahmed Yerima.

“The Command wishes to categorically state that no such incident has been reported or recorded anywhere within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The public is advised to disregard this false information and desist from spreading unverified claims capable of causing unnecessary panic.

“For the safety of all residents, the Command urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest Police Division.”