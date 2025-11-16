ADC threatens legal action against Abaribe over alleged interference in party affairs

Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—The Abia State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has threatened legal action against Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, representing Abia South, over alleged interference in the party’s affairs.

The ADC accused Abaribe, who is not a member of the party, of convening unauthorized party meetings and sponsoring a parallel executive committee in opposition to the leadership of the ADC in Abia State.

Responding, the senator’s media aide, Mr. Uche Awom, told Vanguard that Abaribe would not respond to the allegations.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Chiamaka Ohaka, the ADC claimed that Abaribe has been undermining the party’s leadership and warned him to desist from such actions or face legal consequences. The party also demanded that the senator immediately remove all affiliated agents and hired individuals posing as ADC members in the state within 48 hours.

The statement read in part:

“For clarity, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is not a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and is therefore not affiliated with any level of the party from the ward to the national level. He has never obtained a membership form, attended any meetings, or contributed financially to the growth of our party.

Yet, in a brazen display of political impropriety, he has established fake parallel executives, improperly influenced vulnerable party officers, and propagated malicious falsehoods—all aimed at creating discontent and dismantling the legitimate structure of the ADC in Abia State.

We hereby firmly warn Senator Abaribe to allow the ADC in Abia State to function without interference and to stop sowing discord with the intent to hijack the party for selfish interests.

Any further attempts to hold parallel meetings, issue false press statements, or present impostors as ADC officials in Abia State will be considered a direct attack on the integrity of the party. Senator Abaribe is not a registered member of the ADC and, as such, is a complete outsider. He lacks the authority to create discontent within the ADC.

If Abaribe fails to heed this final warning, the ADC will initiate legal action against him for impersonation, criminal conspiracy, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.”