‘Actor Lere Paimo is alive’ — ANTP dismisses death rumour

The Association of Nigeria Theatre Arts Practitioners (ANTP) has refuted viral claims suggesting that renowned Yoruba actor and cultural legend, Olalere OsunPaimo, has passed away.

In a statement issued on Saturday and endorsed by the association’s National Public Relations Officer, Adejonwo Oluwafemi, ANTP clarified that the respected thespian, widely known as Baba Eda Onile Ola, is alive and well.

The statement read, “We would like to inform the public that reports circulating on Facebook about the passing of Chief Olalere OsunPaimo (MFR) are false.

“We have confirmed with Baba Eda Onile Ola’s wife that he is alive and in good health.

“Please disregard these false reports and be aware that they are being spread by unscrupulous individuals.”

The association further appealed to the public to stop sharing unverified claims, stressing the need for responsible dissemination of information.

“We urge everyone to verify information before sharing to avoid spreading misinformation,” the statement said.