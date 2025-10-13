You are a bridge builder, Transport Minister felicitates Seyi on birthday

By Adesina Wahab

The Minister of Transport, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has described Seyi Tinubu as a bridge builder between the old and the young.

The minister stated this in his birthday message to Seyi who clocked 40.

“On behalf of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, I extend my warmest felicitations to Mr. Seyi Tinubu on the occasion of his 40th birthday.

“At forty, you have distinguished yourself as a dynamic leader and a true bridge between the old and the young.

“You’re a generation builder who continues to inspire hope and confidence in the future of our great nation. Your unwavering commitment to youth empowerment, national development and social impact reflects a deep sense of purpose and responsibility that Nigeria is proud of.

“As you celebrate this milestone, may the Almighty continue to bless you with wisdom, strength and greater opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the progress of our dear country,” he said in his statement.