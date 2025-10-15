Why Ojukwu picked Uwazuruike as successor – MASSOB

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has shared insights on why the late Biafra leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, expressed support for Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, MASSOB’s founder and leader, in the struggle for Biafra.

MASSOB recalled that Ojukwu publicly acknowledged Uwazuruike during the burial ceremony of Uwazuruike’s mother, Ezinne Monica Uwazuruike, on January 19, 2008. According to MASSOB’s statement, Ojukwu commended Uwazuruike for his dedication and commitment to the cause they both supported.

In a press release, MASSOB’s Publicity Secretary, Mazi Chris Mocha, quoted Ojukwu as expressing satisfaction with Uwazuruike’s steadfastness and encouraging him to continue pursuing his objectives with confidence.

Ojukwu reportedly reinforced his support during Uwazuruike’s partial release from Kuje Prison in October 2007, welcoming him at his residence in Enugu and emphasizing unity and perseverance.

The 2008 burial ceremony, where Ojukwu made his declaration, was attended by prominent figures including Senator Uche Chukwumerije, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Chekwas Okorie, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Sir Victor Umeh, and other national leaders, as well as members of MASSOB and Igbo traditional leaders.

MASSOB highlighted that Ojukwu’s interactions with Uwazuruike reflected encouragement and guidance for continuing advocacy efforts, emphasizing the importance of unity and commitment to their shared objectives.