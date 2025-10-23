What Detty December really means — The evolution of Nigeria’s biggest festive culture

By Enitan Abdultawab

When the estimated figures of what the frenzies between mid-December and January injected into the Nigerian economy were put in the public, the whole nation went agog. There was really something about that period.

Indeed, the statistics showed that the city had indeed “dirtied” December. The “dirtiness” transitioned from a boiling build-up to an online frenzy to, eventually, a variety of physical gatherings.

Coinage has become a language culture in Nigeria. Hence, it is no surprise how a word, ordinarily or sparingly coined, becomes a mainstay of the English slang. Think of the holidaying and merriment in December, and one would instantly think of “Detty December”.

“Detty December” is a phrase that was believed to have been coined by Nigerian songwriter and artist Mr Eazi in 2016, who used it as the theme for his December Lagos concert. Some claims have said that the term was first used in 2005 in Cross River during the Calabar Carnival. Whether both positions are correct or wrong, what is certain is that the term gained traction after Mr Eazi used it as a hashtag in 2016.

“Detty” is coined from “dirty”, and it is an example of a sensational spelling but not totally close to a cacographic spelling, though it implies a humourous mood. Thus, it metaphorically translates to a December loaded with free, unlimited and loose celebration and funfair. In more conventional parlance, it could refer to an act which enables that one “paints the town/city red”. Detty December happens from mid-December towards the first few days of the new year. This is made possible by the celebration of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Detty December started off as a major holidaying spree. Conventionally, movements of people are the major highlights. The commonest is the temporary drift of people from cities to rural areas or less-developed areas to visit old, distant relatives. This culture was commonplace, and it often happened simply because of how family gatherings, meetings and travels happened. Successes, failures and challenges are assessed ahead of the new year, and blessings are shared to solidify the plans for the new year.

However, things are evolving quickly. Fuelled by the rise of youthful exuberance, popular culture and homecoming, Nigerian cities are now a hub of Detty December. From Abuja to Lagos to Ibadan to Port Harcourt and even other parts of Africa, such as South Africa, Ghana, and so on, people find themselves revelling in one festive culture or the other. The most common is how Detty December has levelled the culture of popular music across Nigeria and Africa for those who see it as a period to unwind and those who come home from long distances – the popular IJGBs (I Just Got Back) who want to show off what they have made all those months.

Detty December brings about one giant or blockbuster party by notable organisations and individuals, drawing great musical performances from top musicians across the country and beyond. From house parties to beach parties to carnivals to weddings to nightclub gatherings to concerts, Detty December lights up cities and towns. A couple of events have become musical, cultural and homecoming mainstays, and they include events such as FlyTime Fest (Lagos), Rhythm Unplugged (Lagos), The Experience (Lagos), MotherLand (Lagos and Abuja), Calabar Carnival (Calabar), Nigeria Air Show (Abuja), and many others. Artistes and Nollywood producers also schedule concerts and film shows during this period because of the commercial profits. For instance, Wizkid recorded a whopping $650,000 from the ticket for his Made His Lagos concert in 2021.

In addition, the traction that Detty December is gaining is due to the economic weight that it is pulling. One such is the influx of IJGBs into cities from all parts of the world. Their arrival injects so much money into the economy, especially into sectors such as tourism, hospitality, transportation, food markets and so on. In 2024, it was reported that Lagos State alone pocketed ₦115 billion in state revenue. This included US$44 million from hotels and US$30 million from short-term rentals. This was due to the large number of diaspora Nigerians who flocked into the country. About 1.3 million people were said to have entered Lagos last year in December. A report by MO Africa Company Limited said that 70% of N4.5 billion in leisure-related revenue came from beach and resort recreation, while N1.2 billion came from 1,175 reservations made at event centres. With daily fees between N200,000 and N2 million, luxury car rentals brought in an additional N1.5 billion.

Detty December is a culmination of culture, festivity and economic growth. The federal government acknowledges it as a significant economic revenue across cities. Lots of works are usually being put in place to ensure that cities are hospitable and accommodating for diasporas in order to spend time with their families and loved ones.

Detty December is all glitz and glamour across cities. Apart from being the biggest festive culture of the year, it has evolved into an economic boost.