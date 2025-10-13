Unilorin, KWASU join nationwide strike

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The university of Ilorin,and Kwara state university both in Kwara state have joined the nationwide strike ordered by the national body of Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU).

The two federal and state universities took the decisions after the marathon Congress on Monday.

Chairman of ASUU of the university of Ilorin,Dr Alex Akanmu confirmed this in an interview with Vanguard.

“We are committed to the ideals of the strike,so we have joined the nationwide strike.”Alex told Vanguard.

Similarly Chairman of ASUU Kwara state university Dr Abdulganiyu Salau confirmed the development in an interview with Vanguard.

”We are part of the agreement of the national body,so this time around we have joined,it was the declaration we made after our congress today ”Salau said in an interview