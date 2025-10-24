Unchained Vibes Africa unveils 2025 academy to empower artists as agents of change

Unchained Vibes Africa (UVA) has announced the 2025 edition of its flagship programme, the Freedom Vibes Academy (FVA), a hybrid training and mentorship initiative designed to empower emerging artists and cultural activists to use their creativity as a force for social transformation, freedom of expression, and democracy in Nigeria.

Running from October to December 2025, the Academy will bring together 16 socially conscious artists for an intensive learning experience that blends virtual workshops, peer mentorship, and an in-person convening in Kano. The goal is to strengthen the voices of young creatives who use art to challenge oppression, promote accountability, and advance inclusion across communities.

According to UVA’s Executive Producer, Ayodele Ganiu, the Academy has become a vital platform for nurturing artists who understand the deeper purpose of their craft in shaping society.

“The Freedom Vibes Academy remains a vital platform for nurturing artists who understand the power of creativity as a catalyst for change,” Ganiu said. “We are building a movement of cultural advocates who use art not just to entertain, but to inspire actions for social justice, democracy and human rights.”

The 2025 programme will unfold in four structured phases. It begins with a three-day virtual orientation and onboarding from October 27–29, where participants will explore the fundamentals of artistic freedom, the legal framework governing expression, and the ethics of creative advocacy.

Facilitators for this phase include respected cultural figures such as Dr. Tunji Sotimirin – Associate Professor and Founding Head, Department of Theatre Arts, Adeleke University, Ede, Dr. Victor Okhai – Lawyer and immediate past President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, Norbert Young – Veteran Nollywood actor, Kolawole Oluwadare – Deputy Director, Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP); Ikechukwu Uzoma, Senior Staff Attorney at Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Kola Alapinni – International Human Rights Lawyer and a winner of the US Secretary of State International Religious Award.

Together, they will lead discussions on topics such as The Actor as Advocate and Freedom of Expression under Nigerian and International Law. Participants will learn to design advocacy campaigns that influence perception and policy while maintaining artistic integrity.

The second phase, a Virtual Mentorship Series scheduled for November, will feature interactive case studies and dialogues on storytelling for social change, protest art, and creative resistance.

The third phase, scheduled for the last week of November, will focus on project development and proposal writing, equipping participants with practical skills in project management, fundraising, and advocacy strategy formulation. This stage aims to translate creative ideas into implementable projects capable of measurable social impact.

The final phase, holding in-person in Kano from December 7–11, is themed “Navigating Censorship and Promoting Artistic Freedom Responsibly.” Led by renowned scholar and cultural expert Professor Abdalla Uba Adamu, participants will explore historical and contemporary dimensions of censorship in Northern Nigeria and develop practical frameworks for addressing artistic restrictions.

The Kano convening will culminate in the Graduation Ceremony, featuring certificate presentations, alumni induction, and the announcement of three micro-grant awardees whose projects demonstrate outstanding creativity and advocacy potential. These activities will be a major highlight of the Freedom Vibes Summit 2025 scheduled for Kano.

Following the Academy, successful graduates will join the Freedom Vibes Alumni Network. Through this network, UVA seeks to sustain a growing movement of artists who embody resilience, creativity, and a deep commitment to defending free expression.

The three micro-grant awardees will receive continued mentorship and project monitoring during their projects’ implementation from January to March 2026.

The Freedom Vibes Academy is central to UVA’s mission to promote human rights, democracy, and social justice through the arts. By supporting artists who challenge injustice and amplify marginalized voices, UVA continues to champion a vibrant creative sector where expression thrives without fear or censorship.

Since the official launch of the Freedom Vibes programme in 2021, Unchained Vibes Africa has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading voices in the cultural rights space, partnering with artists, civil society actors, and international organizations to use art as a catalyst for dialogue, civic participation, and positive change.

UVA has been shortlisted by Index on Censorship for the 2025 Freedom of Expression Awards. In October, UVA is recognized for its work using arts, music, poetry, and performance to promote human rights, civic education, and cultural diversity across Africa. Through our Freedom Vibes programme, we document and respond to attacks on artists, advocate for policy reforms, and build a growing network of creative freedom defenders.

