Meet three Nigerian superstars who won at 68th Grammy Awards

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Despite the failure of five of Nigeria’s music superstars to win awards at the just concluded 68th Grammy Awards. three of the country’s artists in the diaspora quietly salvaged the situation by making a remarkable impact at the ceremony.

The artists, Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze, Cynthia Erivo (Chinasa Onyedinmanasu Ukaegbu Erivo), and Tyler Gregory Okonma cheerfully stood tall at the awards ceremony held last Sunday night at Crysto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Shaboozey won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Jelly Roll. He dedicated the award to his immigrant mother and all the children of immigrants.

Cynthia Erivo, a Nigerian born British-American singer and actress, took home the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance award for “Defying Gravity” with Ariana Grande, just as Tyler, the Creator, made history by winning the first-ever Grammy Award for Best Album Cover for his 2024 album “Chromakopia.” These wins highlight the growing influence of Nigerian artists on the global music scene.

Shaboozey’s emotional acceptance speech

Shaboozey, a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and producer is known for blending country, hip-hop, and Americana. Raised in Virginia by Nigerian parents, he gained international fame in 2024 with the record-breaking hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and collaborations on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter. His name rings a bell, especially in the United States, where he was born and raised. The singer’s evocative blend of hip-hop and country music is said to have made him, unarguably, the breakout star of the year.

Recently, Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” occupied the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 as well as its Hot Country Songs chart. It was the first time a Black male artist would top both charts at the same time.

His Nigerian roots largely influence his music, with his name, Chibueze meaning “God is king” in Igbo. He gained fame with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and collaborations with Beyoncé. Shaboozey’s father migrated from Nigeria to attend school in Texas and would become involved in community building. He eventually moved to Virginia, where he and his wife settled before Chibueze was born. When his father returned to Nigeria, he started a farm business. During this time, Shaboozey attended a boarding school in his home country, a multicultural experience he credits to shaping his perspective. His 2018 debut album, “Lady Wrangler” was a versatile collection of eleven songs. Shaboozey’s versatility is top notch. He effortlessly blends genres, bringing unique energy to every track. Whether it’s soulful country vibes or hard-hitting trap, he owns the stage. The 30-year-old-singer made headlines after his heartfelt acceptance speech at the Grammy Awards. He dedicated his award to immigrant communities, saying, “This is for all children of immigrants… who came to this country in search of better opportunities.

“This is also for those who came to this country in search of better opportunity, to be a part of a nation that promises freedom for all and equal opportunity to everyone willing to work for it… Thank you for bringing your culture, your music, your stories and your traditions here. You give America colour. I love you all so much.”

The speech received backlash on social media, with some criticizing Shaboozey for not acknowledging Black Americans. But he later clarified on X, saying his words weren’t meant to dismiss Black American experiences.

“I am both a Black man and the son of Nigerian immigrants and in the overwhelming moment of winning my first Grammy my focus was on honoring the sacrifices my parents made by coming to this country to give me and my siblings opportunities they never had,” he wrote.

Cynthia Erivo keeps soaring higher

Cynthia Erivo, a Nigerian-British actress, singer, and producer, born January 8, 1987, is known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding stage and screen presence. She’s one of few individuals nominated for an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award (EGOT), winning all but the Oscar. She achieved stardom for her Tony-winning role in The Color Purple (2015-2017) and gained international fame after playing Elphaba in the 2024 film “Wicked.” She made her West End debut in the stage musical “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (2011),” and her Broadway debut as Celie in the musical revival of The Color Purple (2015–2017). Erivo’s work for The Color Purple won her the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical and Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, as well as a Daytime Emmy Award. She expanded to films in 2018, with the crime thrillers Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale. Erivo earned nominations for the Academy Award for Best Actress for portraying Harriet Tubman and Harriet (2019) and Elphaba in Wicked (2024), as well as a nomination for Best Original Song for the song “Stand Up” from the former. For reprising her role as Elphaba in “Wicked: For Good (2025)”, she became the first black actress to be nominated twice for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globe Awards. She’s the second black actress, after Viola Davis, to receive multiple Best Actress nominations at the Academy Awards. The winning film’s soundtrack album was co-billed to Erivo, who performed seven songs from the musical. It debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart and gave Erivo her first UK top-ten hit with her rendition of “Defying Gravity”. Erivo keeps soaring and making her home country on the global scene.

Tyler, the Creator: Nigerian-born music maverick

Tyler Gregory Okonma, professionally known as Tyler, the Creator, is another Nigeria’s creative export to the world. He’s everything rolled into one: a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, fashion designer, director and actor. He has been described as an influential figure in alternative hip-hop during the 2010s and 2020s. In the late 2000s he led and co-founded the music collective Odd Future. Within the group, Tyler participated as a rapper, producer, director and actor, releasing studio albums that he produced for its respective members. Tyler also performed on the group’s sketch comedy show Loiter Squad (2012–2014). With his collaborations with the group, Tyler developed his solo career beginning with his self-released debut studio album, Bastard (2009). His second studio album, Goblin (2011), brought him mainstream media exposure, aided by the popularity of the single “Yonkers” and its accompanying music video. During this period, Tyler faced controversy in the media for his horror-core influenced sound and his violent, transgressive lyrical content.

After the release of his third studio album, Wolf in 2013, Tyler began to separate himself from his horror-core productions, turning to more accessible sounds incorporating fusions of jazz, soul and R&B. In 2015, Tyler released his fourth studio album, Cherry Bomb, which featured guest appearances from artists Lil Wayne and Kanye West. In 2017, he released Flower Boy, which earned him widespread critical acclaim and commercial success. Aside from his musical productions, Tyler embarked on clothing ventures Golf Wang and Le Fleur, collaborating with Lacoste, Converse and Louis Vuitton. He is the founder of the Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival music festival, which has been held annually since 2012, and has featured appearances from Kanye West, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, and Billie Eilish. He has also directed all of the music and promotional videos of his career, under the pseudonym “Wolf Haley”. In 2025, Tyler made his feature film debut as Wally in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme (2025), under his birth name. To his credit, Tyler has won three Grammy Awards, three BET Hip Hop Awards, a BRIT Award, and a MTV Video Music Award. In 2019, he was named “Music Innovator of the Year” by The Wall Street Journal. In 2024, the Los Angeles Times featured Tyler in its “L.A. Influential” series as a “creator who is leaving their mark” in Los Angeles. Undoubtedly, Tyler’s made his mark in music, fashion, and film, showcasing Nigerian talent globally.