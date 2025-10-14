UK to deport Nigerian student after exceeding 20-hour work limit

By Patrick Igwe

A Nigerian student, Enyi Onyinye Grace in the UK has been ordered to leave the country after violating the working hour limit imposed on international students.

Grace, who has been studying in the UK since 2022, shared her experience in an emotional video on her TikTok page @stasha253, describing the past few years as “a hell, a hell of three years.”

According to her, her situation worsened in 2023 after her father, who had been her main sponsor, passed away.

“It’s been a hell of three years. I came in 2022, and in 2023, my dad passed away. I still had to work to pay my school fees despite everything I was going through,” she said.

She added that she could only attend his burial virtually through a video call.

“It was hard, it was so hard to the extent that I had to view the burial of my dad through a video call, I was devastated,” she expounded in tears.

Grace explained that following her father’s death, she had to work to support herself and pay her tuition, and this led to her working past her working hours.

She explained, ” I had to work, even if I’m passing through all this, I need to work, I still have to work to pay for my school fees. I have to work to make a living, even if I’m passing through all this, so I made a mistake, I overworked unknowingly.”

However, this put her in breach of UK student visa regulations, which limit the number of hours international students can work each week.

“I thought everything was fine, they didn’t listen to me. They asked me to leave the country with immediate effect, they didn’t give me chance at least to complete my studies,” she added tearfully.

Grace revealed that after her sponsorship was withdrawn, she pleaded with her university to let her complete her studies online after returning home, but her request was rejected.

“I’ve asked the uni if they would allow me, even if I go back to my country, to finish my course online at least. That was the only thing I asked, but they said no,” she said.

She has since been instructed to vacate the United Kingdom without delay.