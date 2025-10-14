UK unemployment hits highest in over four years

Britain’s unemployment rate has edged up to the highest level in over four years, official data showed Tuesday, adding to the country’s economic strains ahead of the government’s annual budget.

The rate reached 4.8 percent in the three months to the end of August — the highest level since the first half of 2021, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

That compared with unemployment at 4.7 percent in the three months to the end of July, the ONS added in a statement.

The data comes as Britain endures stagnant growth and stubbornly-high inflation, around six weeks before the Labour government sets out its latest tax and spending plans.

“The latest statistics… show some significant cracks are forming in the UK labour market,” noted Richard Carter, analyst at investment manager Quilter Cheviot.

“With the budget looming, this is likely to continue. Higher… (taxes) have placed a significant burden on businesses already this year, so they will likely hold off on any major hiring plans until they know with certainty whether any further changes lie ahead.”

Vanguard News