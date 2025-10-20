Troops kill 17 terrorists, apprehend 85 suspects, rescue 10 victims

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed 17 terrorists, arrested 85 suspects, and rescued 10 kidnapped victims in a series of coordinated operations across the country within the last 48 hours.

A credible source at the Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the feats were recorded across several theatres of operation nationwide.

The source said the apprehended suspects included Boko Haram informants, logistics suppliers, terrorist collaborators, drug peddlers, and kidnappers, while the rescued victims were safely evacuated and were undergoing profiling and medical evaluation.

In the North East, the source said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai sustained aggressive counter-terrorism operations under Operations Desert Sanity IV and Diligent Search, leading to multiple encounters with Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists in Borno and Adamawa States.

The source disclosed that troops of 202 and 222 Battalions came under ambush during an operation around Goni Kurmi and Kashomri villages in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno, fought gallantly and neutralised several terrorists.

He added that troops of 195 Battalion, working with the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended a notorious Boko Haram/ISWAP informant and ransom collector at Customs IDP Camp in Jere Local Government Area.

The suspect, he said, was tracked through monitored calls and bank transactions.

He added that troops recovered an AK-47 rifle earlier stolen by terrorists, rescued two kidnapped escapees, and apprehended three major logistics suppliers with food items and materials meant for ISWAP cells in Alagarno.

“Similarly, in Adamawa, troops of 144 Battalion intercepted seven vehicles and nine motorcycles conveying 368 bags of cement suspected to be heading to terrorist enclaves in Madagali Local Government Area.

“Troops also foiled infiltration attempts in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno, with air support from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

According to him, 69 suspected drug peddlers were apprehended in raids on communities in Sokoto South Local Government Area, while another five terrorist collaborators were apprehended in Gudu Local Government Area.

“Other units recovered ₦4.77 million cash, six mobile phones and two bicycles abandoned by fleeing insurgents along the Maiduguri–Damboa Road,” he said.

In the North West, the source revealed that troops under Operation Fansan Yamma conducted clearance and stabilization operations in Sokoto and Zamfara States.

He added that troops also rescued one civilian injured in a terrorist attack along Faru–Bagabbuzi Road in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara.

In North Central, the source said the troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued one kidnapped victim at Dorowa in Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.

According to him, another operation at Rawaya Village, Gashish District, led to the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, one G3 rifle, one revolver pistol, six magazines, and over 1,200 rounds of ammunition.

He said the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke also apprehended two suspected kidnappers at Idadu Town in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

He added that troops also destroyed a terrorist camp and seizing mobile phones and customized vehicle plates at Gbagir in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

“In the South South, troops of Operation Delta Safe intensified operations against oil thieves. Omoku in Rivers intercepted a wooden boat carrying 840 litres of illegally refined Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and arrested one suspect.

“Another patrol in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta, seized a vehicle conveying 2,500 litres of illegal condensate.

“Across all theatres, troops recovered no fewer than 15 assorted weapons, 21 magazines and over 1,200 rounds of ammunition, alongside cash and logistics materials.

“The Nigerian Army remains committed to maintaining the operational momentum and will continue to deny terrorists and criminal elements any freedom of action across the country,” the source added.

He commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience, noting that morale remains high across all formations and units.

Vanguard News