FIFA president under fire after letter to Argentina FA leaked

A leaked letter from FIFA president Gianni Infantino congratulating Argentina on their World Cup campaign has sparked controversy after the team’s involvement in violent scenes following the 2026 final defeat to Spain.



The letter surfaced just days after FIFA confirmed it had opened an investigation into the post-match altercation that erupted after Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium.

The clashes involved several Argentine figures, including Leandro Paredes, Nahuel Molina and assistant coach Roberto Ayala, who were seen confronting Spanish players after the final whistle.

FIFA subsequently announced it was investigating “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play” linked to the incident.

Despite the ongoing disciplinary process, Infantino sent a congratulatory message to Argentine Football Association (AFA) president Claudio Tapia, praising the team’s achievements during the tournament.

In the letter, Infantino wrote: “Dear Mr. President, Yesterday, Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the magnificent New York New Jersey Stadium, Argentina won the silver medal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, after an exciting final against Spain. I would like to reiterate my most sincere congratulations for this important new result for Argentine soccer.”

He also described the tournament as “an unforgettable celebration of football” and commended Argentina’s contribution to its success.

“The magnificent performance of the Albiceleste also contributed decisively to making this edition an exceptional event that captivated millions of football enthusiasts around the world,” Infantino wrote.

The FIFA president further asked Tapia to pass on his congratulations “to the players, to coach Lionel Scaloni, as well as to the coaching and medical staff and, of course, to the many fans who have accompanied and encouraged the team throughout the competition.”

The timing of the letter has drawn attention because it was sent while FIFA continues to investigate Argentina’s conduct following the final, with potential disciplinary action yet to be announced.