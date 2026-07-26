BBNaija season 11 premieres today – time and how to watch



The wait is over as Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 11 makes its highly anticipated debut today, Sunday, July 26, with millions of viewers expected to tune in for the launch of Africa’s biggest reality television show.



The new season, themed “Everything Is For The Taking,” promises another 10 weeks of entertainment, drama, alliances and fierce competition as a fresh set of housemates battle for the show’s biggest prize yet.



Organisers have announced a record ₦160 million grand prize, comprising ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, making it the most valuable reward in the history of the reality series.



As with previous editions, the identities of the contestants have been kept secret ahead of the opening night, leaving fans eager to see who will walk through Biggie’s famous doors.



Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as host for another season. Beyond steering the live shows, Ebuka’s launch-night fashion has become one of the programme’s biggest attractions, with viewers looking forward to his signature stylish appearances.



Time and how to watch



The BBNaija Season 11 premiere begins at 7:00 p.m. (WAT) today.



Viewers can follow the launch live on:

Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151)

Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 and GOtv Channel 7)



Fans who prefer to stream online can watch through the DStv Stream and GOtv Stream apps on compatible mobile devices, tablets and smart TVs.



Following the launch show, the 24-hour live broadcast from the Big Brother house will be available on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49, allowing viewers to keep up with every moment of the competition throughout the season.



With a record prize, a new crop of contestants and another unpredictable journey ahead, BBNaija Season 11 is set to kick off what promises to be one of the most competitive editions of the reality show.

Vanguard News