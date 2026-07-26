Buni mourns prominent Yobe figures, calls for prayers

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has expressed deep sorrow over the recent deaths of several prominent sons and daughters of the state, describing the losses as a difficult moment for Yobe and urging residents to pray for the deceased and support their bereaved families.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Damaturu by the Director-General, Press and Media Affairs to the Governor, Mamman Mohammed, Buni said the state had suffered the loss of several distinguished personalities within a short period.

He recalled the deaths of the Emir of Ngazargamu, Dr. Bukar Aji; Alhaji Ligali Lawan Ma’aji; and the All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Women Leader, Hajiya Fatima Umar Mairiga, among other notable citizens.

The governor said the deceased made significant contributions to the growth and development of Yobe State through their service and dedication to the people.

According to him, their passing represents a great loss not only to their families and communities but also to the entire state, adding that their legacies would continue to inspire future generations.

“As faithful, we know that death is an inevitable reality ordained by Almighty Allah (SWT), and every soul shall taste death at its appointed time,” the governor stated.

Buni urged the people of Yobe to remain steadfast in faith, offer prayers for the repose of the deceased, and stand in solidarity with the bereaved families during their time of grief.

He also prayed for Almighty Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the departed, grant them Aljannatul Firdaus, and give their families the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.