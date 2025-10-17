Suicide beyond drug abuse — Prof. Osibogun

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Cynthia Alo

A former Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof. Akin Osibogun, has emphasised that suicide in Nigeria transcends drug abuse, pointing out that depression, economic hardship, and end-of-life decisions also contribute significantly to the growing crisis.

Osibogun who spoke at the Mental Health Summit 3.0, organised by Vanguard, recounted a tragic experience of a patient who died by suicide while on admission at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).

Osibogun said the incident shocked medical staff and exposed the need for improved mental health screening and early intervention within the healthcare system.

“A patient died in the ward, and it was going to become a scandal. We didn’t expect it because he was responding to treatment, but he took his own life. Upon investigation, we discovered he had made an end-of-life decision, he felt it was better to end his life than for his family to continue spending money on his care,” he said.

The professor explained that such cases reveal how deeply psychological and socioeconomic factors can drive individuals to suicide, urging mental health experts and policymakers to broaden their understanding beyond substance abuse.

“We must pay attention to all issues that lead to depression. It is not only the use and abuse of drugs that cause suicide. These issues are real and must be addressed with the seriousness they deserve,” he stressed.

Osibogun commended Vanguard Media Limited for its consistency in championing mental health advocacy through the annual summit, noting that the initiative has become a vital platform for national dialogue on suicide prevention.

“This is the third summit, and I must commend Vanguard for leading from the front. Suicide is real, and it is a task for all of us to cooperate and reduce its incidence in our communities,” he said.

Following the tragic incident at LUTH, Osibogun revealed that the hospital has since implemented a policy of mental health screening for all patients with severe illnesses to detect early signs of depression or suicidal thoughts.

“We decided that every patient coming in with serious or severe illness must be screened. It’s the first time we have done this, and it has helped us identify those at risk so that we can intervene before it’s too late,” he explained.

He added that the development led to the creation of a project known as Project Suffering, aimed at studying the link between prolonged illness, depression, and suicidal tendencies.

Osibogun concluded by reaffirming the need for continued collaboration between government agencies, healthcare institutions, and the media to curb the rising tide of suicide in Nigeria.

“Suicide prevention requires collective effort from policymakers, health workers, families, and society at large. Together, we can create systems that save lives,” he said.