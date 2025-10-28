Senate passes Wildlife Protection Bill

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

…Bill introduces strict penalties to combat trafficking and habitat destruction

The Nigerian Senate has passed the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024, paving the way for presidential assent.

Originally passed by the House of Representatives in May 2025, the Bill strengthens Nigeria’s legal framework against wildlife trafficking and habitat destruction. It updates existing laws, introduces stricter penalties for offenders, and grants broader powers to investigators to trace financial transactions and conduct intelligence-led operations.

The Bill also empowers judges to expedite wildlife-related cases, recover assets linked to offenders, and fosters greater international cooperation by aligning Nigeria’s laws with global treaties — including provisions for the extradition of suspects involved in transnational wildlife crimes.

“This is a huge win for Nigeria and shows, without any doubt, that we remain committed to stamping out wildlife trafficking and protecting our unique fauna and flora,” said Hon. Terseer Ugbor, Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Environment and sponsor of the Bill.

“Stronger laws mean Nigeria’s forests and wildlife will now be protected from exploitation and criminal activities. Protecting wildlife is tantamount to safeguarding our environment and our future,” he added.

Over the past decade, Nigeria has been identified as a major transit hub for illegal ivory and pangolin scale trafficking to Asian markets. Reports indicate that since 2015, more than 30 tonnes of ivory and over half of the global pangolin scales trafficked between 2016 and 2019 were linked to routes passing through Nigeria.

Environmental organizations have hailed the passage of the Bill as a decisive step toward reversing this trend.

Tunde Morakinyo, Executive Director of the Africa Nature Investors Foundation (ANI), described it as a landmark achievement:

“This momentous day has been several years in the making. For too long, traffickers have used Nigeria as a transit country for illegal wildlife trade, exporting endangered species to Europe and Asia. This Bill will help halt that trade, protect our environment, and restore Nigeria’s global reputation. We salute the Nigerian Senate for this bold step, which places the country among those with the most progressive wildlife laws in Africa.”

Mary Rice, Executive Director of the Environmental Investigation Agency UK (EIA UK), also lauded the move:

“The passing of this key legislation is a significant milestone for Nigeria and a demonstration of the country’s commitment to moving from a hub for wildlife crime to a leader in the fight against it. The next crucial step is implementation — ensuring investigators, prosecutors, and judges use the law to bring traffickers and environmental offenders to justice.”

Similarly, Peter Knights, CEO of Wild Africa (WA), urged swift presidential assent:

“We hope the President will move quickly to sign this Bill. With the UN CITES meeting on trade in endangered species coming up in November in Uzbekistan, enacting this law beforehand would demonstrate Nigeria’s strong commitment to fighting wildlife crime.”

ANI, EIA UK, and WA have been actively supporting Nigeria’s anti-wildlife trafficking efforts with funding from the Pangolin Conservation Fund, the UK Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation, and the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. EIA is also implementing the EU-funded GUARD Wildlife project to strengthen enforcement.

With Senate approval secured, the Endangered Species Conservation and Protection Bill, 2024 now awaits the President’s signature — a move expected to mark a new era of tougher enforcement and global leadership in wildlife protection.