I’ve not declared for president, nor endorsed anyone – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso

ABUJA — Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has clarified that he has neither declared interest in the 2027 presidential race nor endorsed any aspirant, dismissing speculations about his political plans.

Kwankwaso made the clarification in a statement posted on his X platform, where he also addressed reports of a possible political realignment involving his camp.

He said no final decision has been taken regarding his political future or that of his associates, stressing that ongoing consultations are still in progress.

According to him, the consultations involve leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and other stakeholders as part of efforts to determine the best political path forward.

Kwankwaso attributed the uncertainty to internal and legal challenges facing the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing recent court rulings that have left the party in a fragile position.

He noted that while the Supreme Court affirmed the legitimacy of the National Working Committee led by David Mark, it also remitted the matter back to the High Court, prolonging the dispute. He added that a Federal High Court ruling has further invalidated the party’s recent convention.

The former Minister of Defence also expressed concern over a reported move by the Attorney General of the Federation to seek the deregistration of the ADC.

He recalled that his political group had earlier exited the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) due to what he described as externally induced legal challenges, warning that similar issues are now confronting the ADC.

On his political track record, Kwankwaso said he has consistently prioritised party unity and national interest, recalling his participation in past presidential primaries and his support for eventual winners.

“The ADC is yet to zone its presidential ticket or take any decision on a candidate. I have therefore neither declared any intention to run for president nor endorsed any aspirant. All speculations to the contrary are premature and unfounded,” he said.

Kwankwaso also explained that his absence from recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to unavoidable personal commitments, for which he had notified party leadership.

He assured that any final decision regarding his political direction would be formally communicated at the appropriate time.