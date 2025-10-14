S/South leader Ambakederimo hails Diri’s exit from PDP

…Urges governors to revive BRACED commission

By Jimitota Onoyume

Leader of South south and Convener South South Reawakening Group, SSRG, Ambakederimo Joseph yesterday lauded the resignation of governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state from the People’s Democratic Party, noting that the decision will bring greater political gains to the people of Bayelsa state and the Niger Delta region.

Ambakederimo who spoke in Warri, Delta state , said his group had earlier appealed to the governor of the state to take steps to align Bayelsa state with the federal government by joining the All Progressives Congress, APC, that it will translate to greater good for the state.

He said he was optimistic that the governor and his loyalists that resigned from the PDP were on their way to the APC.

“The resignation of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state and his loyalists from the People’s Democratic Party, is a good move, a welcome development. I have been at the forefront of the issues in the south region. I want the region to align with the centre. Today the governor of Bayelsa is taking the step . The state will be on the same table where decisions are being made. Opposition politics can shut you out of some benefits. He is taking the step our forebears like Chief Melford Okilo and others took when they aligned with The Northern People’s Congress, NPC, years back “, he said.

The south south leader also urged governors of the region to revive the BRACED commission to drive development across the region for the good of the area .

“The next call I will make is to urge the governors to come together to work for the good of the region. They can revive the BRACED commission. This will bring about the economic advancement of the region. We are ready to support the initiative with our expertise.. I am also calling on the governor of Rivers state Sim Fubara to make the switch “, he said.

It would be recalled that the commission established 2010 by governors of the region then derived its name from the first letter of each of the member states – Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers ,.Edo, Delta – BRACED commission. It was created mainly to promote integration of the region for economic and infrastructural development.