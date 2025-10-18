Remain apolitical – NAF warns personnel

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has called on its personnel not to involve themselves in any political activities in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

AVM Usman Abdullahi, Air Officer Commanding, Special Operations Command, Bauchi, made the call on Saturday during the 2025 annual 10-kilometre walk and jog exercise organised by the NAF.

He also called on the personnel not to involve themselves in any activity that was inimical to the calling of the military profession.

“You must remain apolitical. Don’t involve yourselves in any political activities, and do not involve yourselves in activity that is inimical to the calling of our military profession.

“I urge you to remain loyal to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the President and the Commander-in-Chief,” he said.

Abdullahi, who emphasised that the NAF paid serious attention to physical fitness for all its personnel, said that the exercise was to increase their cohesion and keep their mental fitness, as well as for them to be on the alert at all times.

He commended the Bauchi State Government for its cooperation and synergy, as well as the creation of an enabling environment.

Also speaking, shortly after the 10-kilometre walk and jog, Gov. Baba Mohammed said the participants’ outstanding performances were the result of discipline, consistency and determination to succeed.

These qualities, he said, were central not only to physical fitness but also to success in every area of life.

Mohammed added that they had demonstrated teamwork, endurance and commitment to the values that made the Nigerian Air Force a model institution.

Represented by his deputy, Alhaji Auwal Jatau, the governor said that the exercise was more than just a fitness exercise.

According to him, it is a celebration of unity and shared purpose.

“Seeing officers comprising airmen, airwomen, sister security services, paramilitary agencies and NYSC members come together in such a lively atmosphere reminds us that sports and fitness can be powerful tools for strengthening peace and solidarity.

“Here in Bauchi, we take pride in the harmonious relationship between the government, the Nigerian Air Force and all security agencies operating within the state.

“The Special Operations Command and other military and paramilitary formations have played a vital role in maintaining the relative peace and security that our people enjoy today,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that not less than 32 people received different prizes for their outstanding performance during the exercise.

They included airmen, airwomen, the Nigeria Immigration Service, the Customs Service and civilians, among others. (NAN)