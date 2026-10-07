NAF plane crash: Swampy terrain stalls evacuation of victims, 24 hours after

***Navy cordons off crash site

By Dayo Johnson, Kingsley Omonobi, Henry Umoru, Joseph Erunke & Ozioruva Aliu

AKURE — Swampy and near-inaccessible terrain has stalled evacuation of remains of victims of the Nigerian Air Force plane which crashed at Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday, more than 24 hours after the crash.

The terrain also made it impossible for locals to either help rescue or evacuate victims in the aftermath of the crash of the NAF ATR-42 aircraft. These came as the Nigeria Air Force yesterday released the manifest of the 25 crew and passengers who perished in the crash.

Co-pilot of the plane, Squadron Leader Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje, got married in Abuja only two weeks ago. The ATR-42 aircraft, marked NGR 931, is said to be deeply submerged in the swamp, making rescue operations extremely difficult.

Sources at the scene said the thick mangroves and murky waters have hampered access to the exact location of the wreckage.Consequently, the black boxes which would be give an indication of what led to the crash are yet to be recovered.

Journalists were denied access to the crash site, located about 500 metres east of the Naval Base, which had been cordoned off by the Navy.

Some television journalists were arrested by Naval authorities for allegedly accessing the site without clearance.

State Police Commissioner, Felix Ohagwu, who described the terrain as very challenging, said: “What happened yesterday (Monday) was quite unfortunate. It is a very difficult terrain — the creeks, mangroves. Accessing the site of the crash was not easy. I had to use a canoe to access it.

“I thank the OCA, Marine, and the DPO, Igbokoda, who have been on ground since yesterday (Monday) giving us support.

“For now, recovery of the wreckage is still in progress. More technical support is being awaited. We are still expecting a bigger machine to be able to pull the wreckage from the water.”

The police boss said the command is awaiting response from the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, and other relevant agencies to deploy heavy equipment needed to pull the aircraft wreckage from the swamp.

Addressing newsmen in lgbokoda, the Ondo State Health commissioner, Dr Banji Ajaka, said he had been in the forest alongside the Commanding Officer of the FOB, Igbokoda, supervising the operation.

Ajaka said personnel and ambulances from hospitals in Ilaje and Okitipupa local Government Areas had been deployed on the directive of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“I have been in the forest with the CO, FOB Igbokoda, for search and rescue operations. I have deployed personnel and ambulances from all hospitals in Ilaje and Okitipupa LGAs as directed by Mr. Governor.

“The site is about 500 metres east of the Naval Base. People are just videoing and posting all manner of information far away from the site. I was at the place till around 11 p.m. with local divers and the CO and his men,” Ajaka said.

He described the incident as a national tragedy that should not be politicised and urged members of the public to avoid spreading unverified information.

“This is a national disaster that we shouldn’t play politics with. Please, let’s tarry and wait for verified information.

He added that swamp buggies and other rescue equipment will be deployed to continue the operation early today.

The commissioner commended the Commanding Officer of FOB Igbokoda, his men, local divers and medical personnel from the State Specialist Hospital, Okitipupa, General Hospital, Igbokoda, and Comprehensive Health Centre, Igbokoda, for their efforts.

We sailed in canoes but couldn’t rescue anyone; wreckage buried in swamp — Locals

Also on the difficult terrain, some residents of Igbokoda said though they raced to the crash scene on time, they could not however, access the exact spot of the crash for search and rescue because of the difficult terrain.

One of the local divers, who identified himself as Jomiloju, said: “I was trying to have my bath when I heard a loud noise. It was very frightening. I rushed out and met other people in my area who heard the loud sound and equally rushed out of their houses to ascertain what happened.

“We rushed towards the direction the sound came from and met many of our people there looking towards the swampy area within the community. We had to sail to the location in canoes to have a glimpse of the crashed plane.

“But all we saw was the wreckage. The larger part of the plane was deep inside the swamp. After we discovered that we couldn’t help rescue any of the occupants, we sailed back to the river bank. The naval officers and police also sailed to the location in their speed boats.”

Another resident, Lucky, said: “We have tried our best to rescue them but the aircraft was deeply buried inside the swamp. Our people here have tried a lot. Even the women and men took their canoes and crossed to that place to rescue them. We tried our best, but unfortunately we could not help the occupants. They were buried inside the swamp.”

Similarly, Bolajoko Ayeni said: “Immediately it happened, there was nothing we could do. We just ran to the place. When we got there, we saw some human parts. Then we just did some videos. We couldn’t rescue anybody because the plane had already entered the swampy area.

NEMA activates search team, deploys director, technical team to Igbokoda

However, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has activated a specialised search-and-rescue team to intensify operations, following the crash.

NEMA Director-General, Mrs Zubaida Umar, directed the Director of Search and Rescue, Air Commodore Bature Usman, to lead a technical team to the crash location as part of efforts to reinforce ongoing search and recovery operations.

The deployment comes as NEMA personnel already at the scene continued to work with other emergency responders involved in the operation.

Umar said the agency’s intervention is aimed at strengthening coordination and providing additional technical and operational support to the teams responding to the incident.

She commended the prompt activation of search-and-rescue operations and reaffirmed NEMA’s readiness to deploy the necessary resources to support the ongoing response.

The NEMA chief also expressed deep sadness over the incident, describing it as a painful loss to the nation and acknowledged the sacrifices made by Nigerian Air Force personnel in the service and defence of the country.

Air Force releases names of officers, civilians killed in NAF plane crash

While the search and rescue efforts are ongoing, the Nigerian Airforce yesterday released the names of the 25 souls onboard the ill-fated plane.

They included five crew member and 20 passengers, comprising military officers, Non-Commissioned officers and some family members.

According to the manifest released in a statement by Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, spokesman of NAF, the crew included Squadron Leader MI Aburime (Flight Captain); Squadron Leader AP Man-Ugwueje (Co-pilot); Flight Lieutenant IS Bako (Co-pilot); Warrant Officer Abubakar A (Aircraft Technician); and Corporal Uguru HC (Aircraft Technician).

The 20 passengers onboard were Flight Lieutenant TL Lazarus; Flight Lieutenant M Akinloye; Flying Officer IM Adeshina; Master Warrant Officer Onwuka F; Master Warrant Officer Matini BA; Warrant Officer Nuhu FS; Flight Sergeant James RB; Flight Sergeant Mohammed AI; and Sergeant Ani AE.

Others were Sergeant Izibenikien SI; Sergeant Alafuka C; Sergeant Mbadugha AN; Lance Corporal Ugwuba FC; Lance Corporal Eledan GE; Mrs Ezeh Nneka; Godstmine Tarabina; Joy Michael; Sunday Michael; Ukeme David; and Gideon Omotola.

The statement read: “The Chief of the Air Staff, CAS, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has expressed profound condolences to the families of the personnel and passengers who lost their lives following the accident involving Nigerian Air Force, NAF, ATR 42 aircraft, NAF 931, in the Igbokoda area of Ondo State.

“The CAS described the incident as a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation, expressing heartfelt sympathies to the families, loved ones and colleagues of those who lost their lives. He assured the bereaved families of the Service’s full support during this difficult period.

“NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers. The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. Search-and-rescue procedures were immediately activated, with response efforts conducted in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for all persons on board.

“No survivors have been found. CAS has directed a comprehensive investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to provide timely and verified updates as the investigation progresses and urges the public to refrain from speculation and the circulation of unverified information, while respecting the privacy and dignity of the affected families.

“A condolence register has also been opened at Headquarters Nigerian Air Force, Abuja, for senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, heads of security agencies, and other well-wishers who may wish to pay their respects and convey messages of sympathy to the families of the deceased and the Nigerian Air Force.”

Pilot of crashed plane, Masters student of UNIBEN

Also, many post-graduate students of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Benin were in sober mood yesterday when they heard that the pilot of the ill-fated Air Force plane was a Masters student of the department.

It was gathered that he was in school last Friday for a make-up test by one of their lecturers.

His Class Representative, Desmond Odiah, described him as a gentle student who, despite his busy schedules, always found time to attend classes.

“We were currently doing our Masters together, but we actually started from Post-graduate diploma. We did PGD together for one year and after the results, we went for Masters together too.

“I became closer to him when I became the Class Rep for the Master’s programme. He was always reaching out to me privately about classes, anything that has to do with academics.

“He didn’t have issues. Every single time he was in the class, he was always at the back with his cap on. So he was a perfect gentleman that didn’t want issues, didn’t want any problems.

“Regardless of his tedious work and responsibility, he was able to try as much as possible to attend classes. He was even around on Friday for a makeup test.

“I actually reached out to him about the test, so that was the last time we spoke. He told me he was in school already for the makeup test. He was somebody who believed in due process,’’ Odiah said.

Co-pilot wedded 2 weeks ago in Abuja

Vanguard gathered yesterday that one of the co-pilots who flew the crashed plane, Squadron Leader Ahamefule Man-Ugwueje, got married to Flight Lieutenant Damilola Adekunle only two weeks ago in Abuja.

A Squadron Leader in the Nigerian Air Force is equivalent in rank to a Major in the Nigerian Army.

He is survived by his young wife, parents, and family.

According to information on his Facebook profile, Man-Ugwueje’s home town is listed as Umuahia, Abia State, while Abuja is listed as his current town/city.

Crash victim visited mother to wish her birthday before trip

It was also learned that one of the victims of the crash, Flight Lieutenant M. Akintoye, reportedly visited her mother whose birthday was yesterday and informed her that they were on their way to Lagos and that turned out to be their last encounter.

Vanguard gathered that his mother, Professor Emily Akintoye, is a staff of Benson Idahosa University in Benin City.

Flags flew at half mast at the Air Force Military base and at the Air Force Military Hospital in Benin yesterday.

A source close to the family said: “They were coming from a programme and stopped over in Benin City. Tuesday (yesterday) being the birthday of his mother, he rushed to the house in one of their Air Force vehicles to wish her happy birthday and informed her that they were on their way to Lagos. A few hours after, news of the disaster came.

“Everybody is devastated, including senior officers because of the number of personnel involved in the disaster. His mother is in distress obviously and it is a bad day to celebrate birthday.

“This is something that would be with her for life that whenever it is her birthday, she will remember the tragic death of her son,” the source said.

DHQ begins investigations

Meanwhile, Defence headquarters has begun investigation into the crash, even as it extended heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all persons involved in the unfortunate air mishap.

Major General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, who disclosed this in a statement, said: “The Defence Headquarters has received with deep shock the news of the unfortunate crash of a Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft near the Naval Base in Igbokoda, Ondo State.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos with military personnel and some members of families on board.

“On behalf of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the Defence Headquarters wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all persons involved, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, and the entire Armed Forces family.

“This is, indeed, a painful loss to the entire Armed Forces and the nation at large. Our personnel give their all daily to keep Nigeria safe. Their courage and sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“In compliance with the directive of the Commander-in-Chief, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, investigation will be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accident, while Search and Rescue efforts by the NAF, in collaboration with sister services and emergency agencies, continue at the site.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces wishes to assure all Nigerians that the Armed Forces will remain resolute and committed to our constitutional mandate of securing the nation, despite this painful setback.

“The sacrifice of our fallen heroes will continue to inspire our service to the nation. We appeal to the general public to refrain from speculations and to respect the privacy of the families affected in this difficult moment while official procedures continue.

“May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace, and may God grant their families the strength to bear this profound loss.”

Senate postpones National Security Summit

Following the crash, the Senate yesterday postponed its planned two-day National Security Summit earlier scheduled for Monday, October 12 and Tuesday, October 13, 2026, until further notice.

In a statement he personally signed yesterday, Leader of the Senate and Chairman, Senate Ad hoc Committee on the National Security Summit, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), said a new date for the summit will be communicated in due course, and appealed to all stakeholders to take note of the national disaster and bear with the Senate during this period of national mourning.

Recall that the Senate had convened the security summit to review the country’s perennial security challenges and propose pragmatic solutions that could guarantee security of lives and property across the federation.

According to Bamidele, the ad-hoc committee had already concluded plans to hold the summit after completion of zonal public hearings. He noted that the crash of the NAF plane suddenly necessitated the postponement of the national security summit earlier scheduled for Monday.

FG won’t abandon bereaved families, says Shettima

In his response to the crash, Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday assured families of victims of the crash that the Federal Government’s responsibility to them “will not end with words of condolence.”

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, Shettima said the nation owed an “enduring debt of gratitude” to the fallen personnel and would stand beside their families beyond the period of mourning.

He said: “Thirty-two of our compatriots left on a routine mission in the service of their country. They were colleagues, friends and comrades. But beyond the uniforms they wore and the ranks they held, they were husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.

“Somewhere today, there is an empty chair. Somewhere, a family is still trying to comprehend the sudden silence left by someone who was expected to return home. These are the human faces of the supreme sacrifice we speak about as a nation.”

Shettima reasoned that a nation that asked its citizens to serve “must also remember those who pay the ultimate price in that service.”

He said the loss imposed a lasting obligation on the country to honour both the service of the deceased and the loved ones they left behind.

“We cannot ask the bereaved to be strong today. Grief does not obey instructions. We can only assure them that Nigeria remembers, Nigeria mourns with them, and Nigeria will stand beside them beyond these days of mourning,” Shettima noted.

He extended his condolences to officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, saying the tragedy had taken from the service members of “a professional family bound together by duty and sacrifice.”

He said: “To the men and women of the Nigerian Air Force, we know that this loss is yours in a particularly personal way.

“Your fallen colleagues have paid the supreme price. A grateful nation honours their courage, their service and the families who shared them with Nigeria.’’

The Vice President prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased, and for comfort and strength for their families, colleagues and loved ones.

He also reaffirmed President Bola Tinubu’s response to the tragedy.