PSC clarifies court judgment on 190 officers, says no reinstatement ordered

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has clarified that the recent judgment of the National Industrial Court did not order the reinstatement of 197 senior police officers who were compulsorily retired earlier this year over discrepancies in service records.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, the Commission said it is currently studying the judgment delivered by Justice R.B. Haastrup on September 30, 2025, and may exercise its right to appeal after due consideration.

According to the PSC, “nothing in the judgment specifically orders the reinstatement of the officers as alleged by a section of the media.”

The statement titled “Re: Judgment of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in ACP Chinedu and Ors vs Police Service Commission and Ors (Suit No. NICN/ABJ/28/2025)” cautioned the public against misinformation, especially reports suggesting that the court ordered the reinstatement of officers such as AIG Idowu Owohunwa, CP Benneth Igweh, and DCP Simon Lough (SAN).

It explained that while the court made several declarations affirming that the officers’ initial appointments as Cadet ASPs should not be reviewed or merged with previous service, it did not issue any specific reinstatement directive.

Part of the court’s declaration stated that members of Cadet ASP Courses 18, 19, and 20 who have not reached 60 years of age or completed 35 years of service are exempted from the Commission’s earlier retirement directive of January 31, 2025.

However, the PSC emphasized that the case filed by the three senior officers mentioned in media reports — AIG Owohunwa, AIG Igweh, and DCP Lough — is a separate suit (NICN/ABJ/88/2025) that remains pending before the same court.

“The Commission is a responsible organization guided by the principle of obedience to the rule of law,” the statement read. “We will not do anything to disparage the sanctity of the judiciary, but we must also act within the bounds of due process.”

Ani reaffirmed that the Commission is reviewing the judgment to determine appropriate legal and administrative steps, including a possible appeal.

The PSC reiterated its commitment to transparency, fairness, and adherence to judicial processes in managing personnel matters within the Nigeria Police Force.